Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong has reiterated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use every means to win this year’s general elections.

Speaking at a rally in Nsawam, Acheampong stressed that victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was impossible.

Citi News reported that the Abetifi MP said the NPP had all hands on deck to win the polls.

“We would do whatever it takes to win the elections. We are a political party that has pastors, imams, and traditionalists, so whatever means we would take to win the elections, we would do so. Burn the sea if you don’t understand."

Past controversy for Bryan Acheampong

Acheampong has made similar comments in the past, which were criticised as reckless.

In April 2023, the minister at a health walk said his party would never hand over power to the NDC.

The NDC said it wanted the former national security minister arrested over the comments.

Retired soldier and founding member of the NPP Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said the comments were a threat to the 1992 Constitution.

Bryan Acheampong wants SDA members to vote early

YEN.com.gh reported that Acheampong called on the Electoral Commission to permit the Seventh-Day Adventists to vote on December 2, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has designated December 2, 2024, as a special voting day for security agencies, media personnel, and other stakeholders.

According to Acheampong, allowing the SDA to vote on December 2 will help avoid disenfranchising them on Saturday, December 7.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church earlier petitioned the Electoral Commission to move the election day from December 7.

The church maintains that Saturday is the Sabbath and a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

