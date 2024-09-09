The national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have filed nominations on behalf of the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The nomination forms were submitted to the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, at the EC headquarters in Accra

After submitting the nomination forms, the NDC Chairman told the media that the party would stage a massive nationwide demonstration on September 17, 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has submitted nomination forms on behalf of the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The nomination forms were submitted to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, at the EC headquarters in Accra on Monday, September 9, 2024.

The NDC says on September 17, it will embark on a massive demonstration to demand a free and fair election.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah was accompanied by the party’s general secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey and other members of the NDC.

The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, received the nomination forms in person and assured the NDC executives of her commitment to ensuring a free and fair election.

NDC to stage demonstration

Following the submission of the nomination forms, the NDC Chairman told the media that the party would stage a massive nationwide demonstration on September 17, 2024.

He said the demonstration would occur in all 16 regional capitals, and protesters are expected to descend on the regional Electoral Commission headquarters to demand the EC guarantee for peaceful polls.

“Descend on the electoral commission offices, and we in Accra will descend to the headquarters and present further petitions explaining why we think they should conduct themselves in a manner that guarantees peaceful, free, and fair elections,” he said.

NDC planned to broadcast meeting with EC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had planned to broadcast its meeting with the Electoral Commission on the 2024 provisional voters register amid some contention.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, indicated an attempt to ruffle the commission's feathers after requests for live media coverage were shot down.

In a Facebook post, Boamah said the NDC executives expected to be at the meeting would work to broadcast the meeting independently.

The NDC has expressed misgivings about how the electoral roll has been managed and accused the government of trying to rig the 2024 election.

EC rejects NDC’s proposal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission rejected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 's request for an independent forensic audit of the provisional voters’ register.

This came after a closed-door meeting between the commission and the NDC.

The NDC tried to get the EC to allow live meeting coverage, but this was rejected.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, later suggested that his side would broadcast the meeting, but this did not happen.

