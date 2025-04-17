Asenso Boakye has shared his second update on Suzy Pinamang's eye injury after handing her over to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The politician established in his update that preparations are underway to fly the injured SHS student abroad for extensive care

His update comes after a video of a woman accusing the MP of neglecting the injured young girl surfaced on social media

Francis Asenso Boakye has distanced himself from the accusations that he has withdrawn his support from Suzy Pinamang. Contrary to the widespread rumours, the MP for Bantama established that preparations are underway to fly Pinamang abroad for further care.

Asenso Boakye confirms that Suzzy Pinamang is set to travel abroad for further care. Photo source: FrancisAsensoBoakye

Source: Facebook

On April 17, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of a woman bitterly lamenting about Asenso Boakye.

She claimed that the MP has not been forthcoming after promising that he was going to take charge of all financial responsibilities to ensure Pinamang receives the best of care.

In Asenso Boakye's latest update on Suzzy's issue, the MP said,

"I have since spoken with Suzzy’s brother, Clement, who has been my primary point of contact throughout this process. He informed me that the woman in question is not known to the family and expressed his concern over the misleading nature of her statements."

According to Asenso Boakye, he was working closely with the necessary authorities to ensure that Suzzy's trip abroad for further treatment. He shared progress on his efforts, saying

"Following an extensive medical assessment, doctors have confirmed that Suzzy has suffered severe damage to her eyes. The family has expressed a desire to seek advanced treatment for her abroad. In support of this, I have been actively working with them to obtain the necessary travel documents, including her passport and visa. I have also engaged with the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been incredibly responsive and has demonstrated a strong willingness to assist. He has requested certain supporting documents from the hospital, which I am currently working to provide."

Asenso-Boakye and an expert at the Komfo Anoke Teaching Hospital discussing Suzy's case. Photo source: FrancisAsenso-Boakye

Source: Facebook

What happened to Suzy?

Suzzy Pinamang lost her sight after a shooting incident at the Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi.

On April 4, a form two student brought a gun to school, igniting a debate among his peers about whether the weapon was real.

In an attempt to prove his point, the 16-year-old boy pulled the trigger - tragically, the gun discharged and mistakenly shot Susy Pinamang. The shooter has since been arrested by the police.

Police chases father of Suzy's shooter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Police in the Ashanti Region were after the father of the main suspect in the Kumasi Bantama Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School shooting incident.

Police want the suspect's father to assist in investigations into the incident, as the shooter claims to have taken the gun without permission.

