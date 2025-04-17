Adwoa Smart, in a recent interview, detailed how she stopped schooling because of negative comments about her diminutive stature

The actress explained that back when she was in school, people made fun of her looks, discouraging her from pursuing an education

Adwoa Smart noted that back in the day, many people were not very educated about her stunted growth condition compared to now

Veteran Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart has said she stopped schooling because people constantly disparaged her over her height.

Speaking in an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3's Showbiz 360, the actress said the teasing and negative comments discouraged her from continuing her education.

Adwoa Smart, born Belinda Naa Ode Oku, explained that back then, people did not understand her condition. She said there was little awareness about stunted growth, and many assumed her stature made her less capable. Because of this, she was often laughed at and made to feel different, which made it hard to focus on her studies.

She noted that if it were today, she would have likely stayed in school because society is more informed now. She explained that the current generation is more accepting and aware of conditions like hers, and that children with similar challenges are less likely to face the kind of bullying she did.

Adwoa Smart added that she was proud of how far she has come. She said her fame has given people like her the confidence to come out and live their lives freely.

She detailed that seeing her publicly be her unapologetic self has given others the courage to do the same. She also mentioned that veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, was one of the few people who supported and mentored her when she was younger.

She said Maame Dokono helped her build confidence and taught her not to be ashamed of who she was.

In the past, the actress also spoke about how her height has affected her personality. In an earlier interview, Adwoa Smart responded to claims that short people are easily angered.

She said that while she sometimes gets upset, her anger does not last long. She said people often misunderstand her, but she has learned to stay calm and move on from issues quickly.

Adwoa Smart was born on October 5, 1965. She became famous for her role in the TV series Obra and has remained one of Ghana’s most respected actresses.

At age 18, she entered a relationship with a 35-year-old musician from the Obra Soul Train band. Two years later, they had a daughter who sadly passed away after seven months.

