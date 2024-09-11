It NPP Asuogyaman parliamentary candidate Pius Hadzide is facing criticism after promising to facilitate travel to the US for the 2026 World Cup

A video of Hadzide addressing the constituents has gone viral and evoked the Australia Commonwealth Games visa scandal

Hadzide was investigated after Ghanaian nationals posed as journalists to obtain visas and travel to the Commonwealth Games in Australia

Pius Hadzide, the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman, is facing criticism after promising to facilitate travel to the US for the 2026 World Cup if voters choose him.

While campaigning, Hadzide references the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia and said his connections and experience in the sports sector would help him fulfil this promise.

"If you, Nananom, desire for your children to travel to America to work and send money back home, or if you are a young person eager to explore opportunities abroad, I promise to support you when I become MP."

The video of him addressing the constituents has gone viral, and many have referred to his role in a past visa scandal.

In 2017, as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, he was embroiled in the infamous Australian Visa scandal where Ghanaian nationals posed as journalists to obtain visas and travel to the Commonwealth Games in Australia. He was suspended and later cleared of any wrongdoing after a probe.

Ghanaians react to Pius Hadzide’s promise

Hadzide's comments triggered criticism online because of his controversial past as well as the nature of his political engagement. One person said:

"Look at Pius Hadzide. A level 100 Governance Studies or Political Science Student won't use this as a Political campaign message. How some politicians insult the maturity and intellect of the voter surprises me.”

One other remarked:

"Pius Hadzide, who was involved in the Australian visa scandal and was cleared by Akufo-Addo, is now promising another scandal for the 2026 World Cup.”

Recent visa scandal

YEN.com.gh reported that a para-cycling team purportedly representing Ghana absconded to other Schengen states after arriving in Oslo, Norway, earlier this year to prepare for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon.

The 11-member team did not register for the competition slated for late April in Norway.

The Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued alerts to other Schengen and West Diplomatic Missions in Accra to help repatriate the other team members.

One team member, Nana Antwi, was earlier apprehended and detained in April by Norwegian security officials after attempting to depart for Sweden.

