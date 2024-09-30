The Electoral Commission (EC) will permit the live broadcast of its October 1 Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting

The commission also said the move is not in response to requests from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The opposition party has welcomed the move to broadcast the critical Inter-Party Advisory Committee

The Electoral Commission (EC) will broadcast live the October 1 Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

Citi News reported that the live telecast aims to give Ghanaians firsthand insight into the meeting.

The Electoral Commission will broadcast the October 1 Inter-Party Advisory Committee live. Source: Electoral Commission

Source: Facebook

The commission, which broadcast the reveal of presidential candidates, also said the move was made independently and not in response to requests from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC had previously called for the live broadcast of IPAC meetings, citing concerns over the need for greater openness in election-related deliberations.

However, the EC had earlier rejected the NDC’s request, stating that live broadcasts were not necessary at the time.

The upcoming meeting is expected to cover crucial topics such as voter registration, election logistics, and the integrity of the electoral roll.

The NDC, which had previously criticised the EC’s reluctance to broadcast IPAC meetings, has welcomed the decision.

NDC concerns over voters register

The meeting comes amid discrepancies in the provisional voters register following the exhibition process.

It also said it had identified illegal vote transfers in areas like Pusiga but has yet to provide evidence to the commission.

The NDC further called for an audit, which the commission rejected despite subsequent demonstrations.

The party previously said that it was concerned that the register had been deliberately bloated ahead of the December polls.

After receiving a petition from the opposition party following its recent nationwide protest, the commission said processes towards producing a final voter register were still in their early stages.

PPP drags EC to court

YEN.com.gh reported that the Progressive People's Party has sued the Electoral Commission over its disqualification from the presidential election.

In its lawsuit, the PPP stated that the EC's rejection of its candidate’s nomination forms was arbitrary and unlawful and that the commission acted unfairly.

The party has urged the court to injunct the 2024 presidential elections until the legal dispute is resolved.

