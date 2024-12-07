Wife of the NDC's presidential candidate, Mrs Lordina Mahama has wished her husband well as Ghanaians vote to elect a new leader

Mrs Mahama in a Facebook post, prayed for a successful outcome of the election for her husband

She further promised him her continuous support and love while hoping for a favourable outcome for him in the election

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A former first lady of the Republic of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, has sent a heartwarming message to her husband, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Mahama said she is proud of her husband's unwavering dedication to the good people of Ghana.

Lordina Mahama,the first lady of the Republic of Ghana sends a heartwarming message John Mahama on election day. Photo credit: @Lordina Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

She further prayed for her husband's success in the elections as voting takes place across the country.

"Your vision, determination, and passion inspire not only me but also the many others who share in your dream of building a better Ghana. I pray this election brings you the success you’ve worked so hard for and the chance to lead with integrity and purpose," she wrote.

"Wishing you strength, wisdom, and a victorious journey ahead. I and the children will always be by your side, supporting you every step of the way. We are proud and love, you so much," she added.

Ghanaians across the country are voting to decide who will lead them as president for the next four years.

Voting is underway across the country

Voting is currently underway in all 276 constituencies across the country as Ghanaian citizens head to the polls to elect a president and Members of Parliament for the next four years.

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the two leading contenders for the 2024 elections.

While Mahama hopes to make history as the first former president to be reflected, Dr Bawumia is also hoping to become Ghana's first Muslim president.

A win for Dr Bawumia will see the NPP making history as the first political party to win three consecutive elections since Ghana walked the path of constitutional democracy.

Mahama cautions security agencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president Mahama sent out a word of caution to the security agencies against involving themselves in ploys to undermine the elections.

Speaking at the NDC's final rally on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at the Maidna Zurak Park in Accra, Mahama said his party will not accept any attempts to rig the elections.

Consequently, he urged them to stay professional and unbiased in the discharge of their duties during and after the election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh