A disagreement broke out at the St. Theresa’s School polling station in the Okaikwei South constituency in the ongoing 2024 general elections.

This comes after a group of persons, alleged to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was caught with fake printed ballots.

Persons accused of being NPP members were caught with fake thumbprinted ballot papers. Photo credit: @Citi973/X

A post on the X page of CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) said the incident brought voting to a halt.

Thumbprinted ballots were seen littered on the floor as security personnel tried to restore calm and order.

"Confusion and tension disrupted the voting process at the St. Theresa’s School polling station in the Okaikwei South constituency after a group accused of being affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was found in possession of suspected fake printed ballots."

Source: YEN.com.gh