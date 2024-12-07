Voting has ended across the country with counting currently under in all the polling stations across the 275 constituencies

At the close of polls at the Wiini Polling Station in the Nkwanta North Constituency of the Oti Region, Dr Bawumia defeated former President Mahama

Counting is still ongoing across the various polling stations in the constituency in the Oti Region

The presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a commanding lead at one of the polling stations in the Nkwanta North Constituency.

At the close of polls at the Wiini Polling Station, the NPP's Dr Bawumia had 165 against the National Democratic Congress's John Mahama NDC 70.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia takes a commanding lead at one polling station in Nkwanta North, Photo credit: @UGC.

Source: UGC

The Wiini Polling Station is one of the key polling centres in the Nkwanta North Constituency of the Oti Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh