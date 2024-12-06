A District Electoral Officer in the Volta Region was found transporting election materials in a private vehicle

The officer was from Afadjato South and was questioned by Ghana Police Service personnel on December 5

Ewald Garr, a governance analyst, noted to YEN.com.gh that the commission's transparency should be lauded

Police questioned a District Electoral Officer for Afadjato South in the Volta Region on December 5 after he was found transporting election materials in a private vehicle.

The officer had been transporting the vehicle without the required police presence.

Electoral Commission clarifies reports of unauthorised transport of election materials

The commission confirmed the incident in a statement and said the police had taken custody of the materials.

It also noted that its policy mandates the transportation of all election materials in official vehicles, be accompanied by police when necessary.

The commission reassured the public that, despite the officer’s breach of protocol, the integrity of the elections in the Afadjato South Constituency remains uncompromised.

The commission dealt with some controversy during the build-up to election day.

Ahead of the special voting, it announced shortfalls in the ballot papers sent to some Volta Region constituencies.

The commission also had to reschedule the special voting in the Eastern and Western regions because of a decision to recall and reprint ballot papers for those areas.

This was after a report from National Security revealed that a defaced ballot paper, earmarked for destruction, had been found outside a printing house.

Ewald Garr, a governance analyst, noted to YEN.com.gh that the commission's transparency on such matters should be commended.

"We are too close to the election, and we cannot be attacking the EC, but we should rather be supporting the EC to do the right thing."

Peace council reveals election hotspots

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Peace Council revealed nine election hotspot constituencies in the Central Region.

The National Peace Council said there were 42 flashpoints in the Awutu Senya-East Constituency.

The police assured voters that it would be monitoring hotspots during the election.

