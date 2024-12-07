An electoral officer at the Kintampo South constituency in the Bono East Region has been arrested

The official was apprehended after he was found to have been ripping off Dr Bawumia's head on ballot sheets

The Electoral Commission has warned electoral officials to not engage in any misconduct during the election

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An electoral officer has been arrested at the Kintampo South constituency in the Bono East Region for electoral offences.

The official, Dery Joseph, allegedly issued presidential ballots that omitted the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

An electoral officer, Joseph Dery, is being investigated for cropping out Dr Bawumia's face on 15 ballot sheets.

Source: UGC

He allegedly ripped off Dr Bawumia's image on 15 ballots and presented the ballots to voters.

The official was arrested at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station after voters alerted the police about his misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has promised to fully cooperate with the Police to resolve the matter.

The Commission issued a stern warning to electoral officers who attempted to breach electoral rules that they would be prosecuted.

It further that it would not shield any electoral officer who misconducts themselves during the 2024 elections.

The EC urged Ghanaians to remain calm and report any electoral rules breaches to the police or call the Commission's toll-free number 0800324324

Source: YEN.com.gh