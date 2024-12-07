Electoral Official Arrested For Issuing Ballot Sheets That Omit Dr Bawumia's Face
- An electoral officer at the Kintampo South constituency in the Bono East Region has been arrested
- The official was apprehended after he was found to have been ripping off Dr Bawumia's head on ballot sheets
- The Electoral Commission has warned electoral officials to not engage in any misconduct during the election
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
An electoral officer has been arrested at the Kintampo South constituency in the Bono East Region for electoral offences.
The official, Dery Joseph, allegedly issued presidential ballots that omitted the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
He allegedly ripped off Dr Bawumia's image on 15 ballots and presented the ballots to voters.
The official was arrested at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station after voters alerted the police about his misconduct.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has promised to fully cooperate with the Police to resolve the matter.
The Commission issued a stern warning to electoral officers who attempted to breach electoral rules that they would be prosecuted.
It further that it would not shield any electoral officer who misconducts themselves during the 2024 elections.
The EC urged Ghanaians to remain calm and report any electoral rules breaches to the police or call the Commission's toll-free number 0800324324
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh