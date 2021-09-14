Prophet Nigel Gaisie has pleaded with authorities on behalf of his colleague Owusu-Bempah

He called on the ruling NPP to consider the positives and overlook the negatives of the man of God

Rev. Owusu Bempah and some of his junior pastors are currently in remand over a case that happened days ago

General Overseer of the Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has implored the court and the authorities to go easy on his colleague pastor, Rev Owusu Bempah.

While speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Prophet Nigel Gaisie called on the government and the court to be considerate toward Prophet Owusu Bempah.

According to him, NPP should be doing better for ‘their prophet’ whom they have left to his fate.

Please forgive him - Prophet Nigel Gaisie begs gov't, police for Owusu-Bempah. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

“I don’t care whoever he has offended, considering what he has done for them that brought them into power. It cannot be commiserated to those whom he has offended. If you weigh the two, I think that his positivity outstands or outshines his negativity. I mean, he has helped you to power whether whichever way he has given you power. Whether we like it or not, for the next 3 years, we are all in hardship. And he was very vocal.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Prophet Nigel Giasie also asked the courts to respect his position as a clergyman and treat him as such.

“I am not saying the law should not work. The law has arrested him. Where he was arrested was wrong. He has been locked up in a cell. I feel that they should be gracious enough considering the fact that people do worse things than that, and they are walking.

So for me, maybe someone would say that Prophet Nigel should speak well, but r me, he is a man of God. And I respect the oil upon his life. So I saw that they should have been more gracious, and they should temper justice with mercy,” the man of God said.

Rev Owusu Bempah has been charged with the threat of life for allegedly threatening to kill Nana Agraada. And for offensive conduct to the breach of peace along with five members of his church.

Meanwhile, the first video of Adepa, the daughter of popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako and Mina Lawal of Minalyn Touch fame has popped up online.

In the video, the baby was seen laying in a huge baby cot surrounded by cosy-looking pillows and duvets.

At the side of the cot lay an open Bible which was probably being read by someone before the video was taken.

Source: Yen