The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has refused the request to reconvene Parliament ahead of the December elections.

This is after the Majority Caucus appealed for an emergency recall to address pressing government business.

In a letter dated November 22, 2024, and signed by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the caucus proposed November 28 and 29 as potential session dates.

However, the Speaker maintained that parliamentary activities will remain on hold until after the elections.

Bagbin, in a memo to the majority on Tuesday, November 26, noted that “The House will resume sitting after the elections to complete all essential matters before a seamless transition to the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.”

“The national interest would better be served if members exhibit conduct of honour, empathy, and humility in the performance of their duties. In the circumstances, I am neither inclined nor disposed to exercise my discretion in favour of your request. The request is accordingly declined.”

Source: YEN.com.gh