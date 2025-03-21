The President of Ghana recently removed Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector-General of Police and appointed Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The decision to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare as IGP raised many concerns for the independence of the Ghana Police Service

YEN.com.gh spoke to Lawyer Amanda Clinton about her thoughts on how this trend of executive power can upset the sovereignty of other independent institutions

The recent dismissal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has sparked widespread debate in Ghana, with legal and political experts weighing in on the constitutional implications. While some argue that the President has the authority to remove the IGP, others believe such power should be limited to ensure police independence and democratic stability.

The controversy has even led to citizens seeking clarity on whether the President’s actions were constitutional or an overreach of executive power.

Image: Former Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Source: Youtube

Does the President Have the Power to Dismiss the IGP?

According to Lawyer Amanda Clinton, "Under Article 202(1) and (3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the President has the power to appoint the IGP in consultation with the Council of State. However, while the Constitution is silent on the specific grounds or process for the removal of the IGP, it is generally understood that the power to appoint implies a corresponding power to remove—unless otherwise restricted by law, which currently, it is not."

This legal interpretation suggests that the IGP serves at the pleasure of the President and can be removed without specific cause. However, Lawyer Clinton points out that such power comes with political and public accountability.

The real question is whether such a system benefits the country or threatens democratic principles.

Implications for Ghana’s Democracy and Police Independence

A major concern arising from this controversy is the impact on police neutrality and operational independence. If the IGP can be removed at will, there is a risk that the police service could be seen as an extension of the ruling government rather than an impartial law enforcement body.

"The perception that the IGP could be dismissed for political reasons may undermine public trust in the Police Service and erode the principle of institutional independence. A truly independent police force is essential for safeguarding democratic governance, rule of law, and human rights," Lawyer Clinton warns.

This issue is particularly critical in politically sensitive moments, such as elections or civil protests. If citizens believe that the police are vulnerable to political influence, their confidence in law enforcement could deteriorate, leading to greater instability.

Amid the debate, some citizens and legal minds have petitioned the Supreme Court to rule on whether the President can dismiss the IGP without cause. Their argument is centred on the principles of good governance and separation of powers.

Lawyer Clinton explains, "Those calling on the Supreme Court are likely relying on principles of good governance, separation of powers, and the need for accountability in executive actions. Their position is that security services, especially one as critical as the Police, should not be subject to arbitrary dismissal and that removal should be based on cause and due process."

If the Supreme Court were to place a limit to the President’s removal powers, it could mark a turning point in Ghana’s constitutional development. Lawyer Amanda Clinton believes such a ruling could "significantly enhance institutional independence. It would also help define the limits of executive authority in a democratic context and possibly encourage reforms that insulate key institutions from undue political interference."

Image: Former IGP Akuffo Dampare (Right), Current IGP Tetteh Yohunu (Left)

Source: Facebook

The removal of the IGP is more than just a political decision, it is a defining moment in Ghana’s democracy. How this issue is resolved will set a precedent for future administrations and could shape the relationship between the executive branch and law enforcement agencies for years to come. If left unchecked, the power to dismiss the IGP at will could make the police service susceptible to political manipulation.

On the other hand, legal reforms or a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the security of tenure could reinforce Ghana’s commitment to democratic governance.

As the conversation continues, one thing is clear: Ghana stands at a crossroads where constitutional interpretation, political accountability, and the rule of law must be carefully balanced to ensure the nation’s democratic institutions remain strong and independent.

