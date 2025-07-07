The New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region has mourned the passing of Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi

The regional NPP released a statement extending condolences to the late Kumi’s family

The party described Kumi as dedicated and committed to the development of Awatia

In a statement issued by the Regional Communication Officer, Evans Osei Yeboah, the party said the late MP was a committed servant of the party and the public.

It also described Kumi, also called the Akwatia Star Boy, as a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the development of Akwatia and the ideals of the NPP was unwavering.

“This heartbreaking news has come as a great shock to the Party, the people of Akwatia, and the nation at large.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his immediate family, the chiefs and people of the Akwatia Constituency, and the entire NPP fraternity across the country.”

Kumi reportedly passed on at LEKMA Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

