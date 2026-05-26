The Auditor-General cited GH¢579 million in mismanaged funds during the 2023 Africa Games financial

Key officials, including a former Sports Minister, were implicated in widespread cost inflation and unsupported expenditures

Recovery recommendations include over GH¢579 million and substantial foreign currencies due to irregular payments

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With the release of the Auditor-General's report on the financial rot at the 13th Africa Games, some expected names have been singled out amid the outrage at the waste of public funds.

The Auditor-General noted GH¢579 million as wasted money that ought to be recovered.

The Auditor-General says GH¢579 million was wasted during the Africa Games and singled out some key officials. Credit: Mustapha Ussif

Source: Facebook

Attached to this figure are three former officials at the heart of Ghana's organisation of the 13th Africa Games.

The games were marred by widespread cost inflation, irregular payments, and unsupported expenditure across contracts linked to the event.

Though the Auditor-General's office did not make any criminal findings, it indicted:

Former Minister of Sports Mustapha Ussif Former Chief Director William Kartey Former Local Organising Committee Chairman, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

In one instance, the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan, is also named in relation to a training contract.

Across all flagged transactions, auditors have recommended the recovery of an estimated GH¢579,114,352.24, alongside $44,354,881.77 and €629,070, citing overpricing, unjustified payments, undelivered goods, and contractual variances.

The findings cut across catering, accommodation, transport, equipment procurement, infrastructure, and administrative spending, painting a picture of systemic cost inflation during Ghana’s hosting of the continental multi-sport event.

The three officials are linked to costs like catering, logistics, accommodation, equipment procurement, vehicle hiring, branding, infrastructure works, and sponsorship management.

For example, $2.8 million in non-feeding costs was embedded in catering contracts without adequate documentation, €572,040 in overpricing of anti-doping services, and $840,000 in inflated accommodation expenses.

The full report can be viewed here.

Source: YEN.com.gh