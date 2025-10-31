Nuong Faalong has been appointed Head of Information and Public Affairs at Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations

The journalist confirmed her new diplomatic role in a Facebook post after arriving in New York

She will lead strategic communications and global media efforts to promote Ghana’s foreign policy goals

A renowned broadcast journalist and communications professional, Nuong Faalong, has been appointed as the Head of Information and Public Affairs at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations.

Ms Faalong confirmed her appointment in a Facebook post on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Nuong Faalong secures appointment as the Head of Information and Public Affairs at Ghana's Permanent Mission to United Nation. Photo credit: Nuong Faalong/Facebook.

She announced that she has officially arrived in midtown New York to assume her duties.

"I have officially arrived in midtown, New York, to assume duty as Head of Information and Public Affairs at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations. In this capacity, I shall contribute to the advancement of Ghana’s multilateral diplomacy and foreign policy objectives through strategic communication and global media engagement in support of the Mission’s mandate," she wrote.

"It is my honour to assist in projecting Ghana’s voice, values, and vision within the multilateral space of the United Nations and beyond. I remain profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me, and I am committed to serving with integrity, professionalism, and purpose," she added.

In this new role, Ms Faalong will be at the forefront of shaping and projecting Ghana’s presence on the global stage.

Nuong Faalong's work experience

Ms Faalong brings a wealth of media experience to the prestigious position, having previously worked with major television networks including TV3 Ghana and Mx24 TV.

Beyond her journalism career, Ms Faalong has also built a reputation as a skilled communications professional with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), appearing on many television channels to champion the cause of the party before and after the 2024 general elections.

Her background in journalism and communication is expected to be a critical asset in managing the Mission's media relations and public engagements, providing deep insights into public affairs strategy.

