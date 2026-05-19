Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City after a decade, sparking immediate speculation over his next managerial destination.

A Spanish pundit has predicted Guardiola's most likely next destination when he finally leaves the Etihad Stadium

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has won 20 trophies with the Premier League side since 2016

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Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City, prompting speculation over his next move after a decade at the club.

The Spaniard, who arrived in 2016, will become available for the first time in years, having previously taken a sabbatical between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola's next move emerges as he is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

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Pep Guardiola tipped to return to Barcelona

Despite his status as one of football’s most decorated managers, Spanish pundit Terry Gibson believes an immediate return to La Liga is unlikely.

With Hansi Flick newly tied to Barcelona and enjoying success, and Real Madrid regarded as off limits, Gibson sees few domestic options.

As TalkSPORT noted, Gibson also dismissed a move to Atletico Madrid. Instead, he suggested Guardiola’s most realistic path could be international management, either with Spain in the future or a possible return to Barcelona at a later stage.

Brazil has also been linked, although Carlo Ancelotti’s long-term commitment reduces that possibility.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente remains secure after recent success, but future results could influence speculation.

Guardiola’s availability, however, ensures constant debate over his next chapter. Talks continue across Europe as clubs and federations assess whether to wait for his eventual return to management after a short break again soon.

Guardiola’s first message to Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo revealed details of his first conversation with Pep Guardiola after his move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City.

The Ghanaian forward said he was personally contacted and warmly welcomed to the Etihad Stadium by his new manager, who praised his abilities and outlined how he could integrate into the team’s tactical system.

Source: YEN.com.gh