Unknown armed men have destroyed a GH¢1 million NDC office complex under construction at Awiaso Junction in the Ellembelle District

The attack, carried out with guns and machetes, is linked to a long-standing dispute over ownership of the land

District authorities have condemned the incident, stressing that only the courts or DISEC can lawfully order the demolition of any structure

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A National Democratic Congress (NDC) office complex under construction at Awiaso Junction in the Ellembelle District has been vandalised by unknown armed men.

According to a report by GhabaWeb, the incident occurred on May 7, 2026, when the attackers, reportedly carrying guns and machetes, stormed the site and pulled down parts of the facility, which is estimated to cost GH¢1 million.

Armed men reportedly destroy GH¢1m NDC office complex in Ellembelle. Photo credit: Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The destruction is said to have stemmed from a long-standing dispute over ownership of the land.

Ellembelle DCE condemns attack

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle and Chair of the District Security Council (DISEC), Joseph Armah Agyekum, has strongly condemned the attack, describing it as unlawful and unacceptable.

He stressed that due process must be followed in such matters, stating: “Only the courts or DISEC have the authority to order the demolition of a structure.”

The affected property is linked to land acquired in 2017 by the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, from the late Chief Nana Boadi.

Following the chief’s death, the Awiaso royal family challenged the validity of the transaction, leading to tensions over ownership of the land on which the office complex is being built.

The dispute over the land has reportedly persisted for years, with both parties maintaining opposing claims.

The latest destruction has further escalated concerns over security and the handling of chieftaincy-related land disputes in the area.

Read the IG post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh