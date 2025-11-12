Ghana has been taken by surprise as the number of youths wishing to join the Ghana Air Force has sparked massive online reactions

A viral video shows thousands of applicants filling the El Wak Sports Stadium, which has a seating capacity of about 7,000

The surge in interest in joining the security services has drawn widespread discussion

A video circulating online captures the massive crowd of applicants trooping to the El Wak Stadium for their screening exercise.

Amazingly, the 7,000-capacity multi-purpose venue located in Accra’s Cantonments area was filled with applicants dressed in white shirts and black trousers.

Some even stood outside the stadium as there was no more space inside.

Interest in the security services has gradually increased over the years.

Some people attribute this to rising unemployment, while others believe it reflects the patriotic desire of Ghanaians to serve their country.

Reactions to mass number of Armed Forces applicants

The total number of applicants has therefore not been announced.

@Ghideon01 wrote:

"If they need 5000 people, they should just create that number of slots minus the protocol list, so when the number is up, the System automatically blocks further applications because this is extortion!"

@clemwesterhof wrote:

"Ghana is lucky ooo, all those people have love for the country. Wow."

@vanasty_07 wrote:

"Funny part is those that will be selected are not even there."

@GhKwesi88275501 wrote:

"They’ve already shared the slots to politicians, pastors, MPs, ministers etc. only a few will be picked from these."

Watch the X video below:

Armed Forces announce November 12–13 recruitment screening

The development follows an official announcement by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regarding the next phase of its 2025/2026 nationwide recruitment exercise.

According to the GAF, documentation and body selection for qualified applicants will take place from November 12 to 13, 2025, at various designated screening centres across the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, the GAF explained that this phase of the process is strictly reserved for shortlisted candidates who completed the online application for enlistment.

The statement further emphasised that applicants are expected to report to their assigned centres with original copies of all relevant documents for verification.

The Armed Forces assured the public that the exercise would be conducted in a fair, transparent, and well-coordinated manner to ensure that only qualified individuals proceed to the next stage of recruitment.

Government to recruit 12,000 Armed Forces personnel

The exercise forms part of the government’s plan to recruit 12,000 personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces within the next three and a half years.

The height requirements specify a minimum of 1.68 metres for males and 1.57 metres for females.

Applicants for the Military Police must meet stricter standards of 1.75 metres for males and 1.70 metres for females.

The body selection stage, also known as attestation, involves final physical examinations and verification of documents.

The recruitment exercise, which began on October 1, 2025, had its application deadline extended from October 31 to November 7, following technical difficulties encountered on the online application portal.

Government opens recruitment for four security services

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ministry of the Interior has announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise for four of Ghana’s internal security agencies.

These include the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the application process will run from Saturday, November 15, to Monday, December 15, 2025.

