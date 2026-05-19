Allegations against former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and his wife have been escalated in court, with the couple recently re-arraigned

The Attorney General has restructured the case, dropping an earlier co-accused and naming him as a prosecution witness instead

They have denied the charges and have been granted bail under strict conditions, including passport surrender and regular reporting to EOCO

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The former CEO of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, have been re-arraigned before the High Court over fresh charges involving alleged financial loss to the state exceeding GH¢60 million.

This follows the withdrawal of an earlier 24-count charge sheet filed in October last year as the Attorney-General restructures its case.

Ex-Buffer Stock CEO, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, re-arraigned for allegedly stealing over GH¢60 million. Photo credit: anan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Unlike the previous charges, NAFCO’s former Head of Finance, Richard Sam-Asante, is no longer an accused person but has been listed as a prosecution witness.

Charges against Abdul-Wahab and Faiza

The couple faces multiple charges including stealing, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, and misuse of public office. However, they have both pleaded not guilty.

According to report by Graphiconline, Justice Francis Apangabuno Achibonga granted Aludiba bail in the sum of GH¢60 million with two sureties, while his wife was granted GH¢3.5 million bail.

Both were placed on stop lists, ordered to surrender their passports, and to report to the EOCO every two weeks.

Prosecutors also alleged that Aludiba, during his tenure from 2017 to 2025, orchestrated fraudulent payments, including rent claims and transfers to companies linked to him and his wife.

These allegedly included GH¢5.49 million to his trading entity and GH¢251,050 to a firm he controls.

Investigators also claim millions were channelled through FA-Hausa Ventures and used to acquire properties and investments for personal benefit.

Gov't explains withdrawal of charges against Abdul-Wahab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had withdrawn the charges against Hannan Abdul-Wahab due to new evidence.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, move was to ensure fair and speedy trial in line with constitutional mandates.

He said the state was commitment to prosecuting financial crimes continues in separate high-profile cases.

Source: YEN.com.gh