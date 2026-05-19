The ECG has announced planned maintenance works across parts of the Tema, Accra East and Ashanti regions on May 19, 2026

The exercise, which forms part of efforts to improve network reliability even as engineers continue repairs on a broken high-tension pole

It has apologised for the inconvenience, assuring customers that the works are necessary to strengthen the national grid

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed planned maintenance activities across parts of the Tema, Ashanti and Accra East regions on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, which will result in temporary power interruptions, locally referred to as dumsor, in affected communities.

The utility provider noted that the exercise forms part of routine network improvement works aimed at strengthening reliability, even as engineers continue efforts to restore a broken high-tension pole that caused outages in parts of Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

The ECG’s planned maintenance works to cause dumsor in Tema, Accra East and Ashanti Region today, May 19, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to ECG, the maintenance works are scheduled to start at 9:00am, with varying restoration times depending on the specific location and scope of technical work being undertaken.

In a publication sighted on Graphiconline, the company explained that the interventions are necessary to improve network stability and reduce unplanned outages in the future.

Tema region to experience six-hour interruption

In the Tema Region, the planned maintenance will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm, leading to a six-hour outage in several communities.

Areas expected to be affected include Tema International School, Don Bosco, China Town Mall, Tulaku, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, White Estates, Emefs Estates, Goshen, Gbetsile, Ashaiman Official Town and District Court

Other areas include Christian Village, Booster, Ashiasec, Clementina, Community 17, Resolve Hospital, Timber Market, Bakeshop, Baatsonaa Cluster of Schools, Marina Mall, Baatsonaa Total and adjoining communities.

The interruption is expected to impact key facilities including schools, hospitals, commercial centres and residential estates.

Accra East maintenance to last eight hours

For the Accra East Region, a separate maintenance exercise will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting AU Village, Borteyman and surrounding areas.

The ECG indicated that the eight-hour outage will mainly affect residential communities and parts of the African Union Village enclave.

Ashanti region to host two separate maintenance exercises

The Ashanti Region will also experience two distinct maintenance operations on the same day.

Tt said the first will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm and will affect communities including Besease, Ejisu, Manhyia, Adadientem, Ampabame, Boankra, Atia, Hwereso, Kubease, Duampompong, Buoama-Dumase, New Koforidua, Nobewam and surrounding areas.

The second exercise is scheduled from 9:00am to 4:00pm and will impact Kokofu, Domeabra, Apromase, Appiadu, Kokoben and nearby communities.

The scheduled maintenance comes amid ongoing repair works following a broken high-tension pole at Suame Magazine in the Ashanti West Region on Monday, May 18, 2026, which disrupted power supply to parts of the industrial hub.

the ECG said its engineers have been deployed to restore power and stabilise the affected sections of the network.

ECG apologises and assures customers

ECG has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by both the planned maintenance exercises and the unexpected fault.

The company assured customers that engineers are working to resolve all challenges swiftly, stressing that the planned interventions are essential for improving the long-term reliability and resilience of the national distribution network.

Flights delayed in Accra over poor weather

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a heavy thunderstorms over Accra disrupted flight operations, forcing several aircraft into extended holding patterns due to poor visibility.

International and domestic flights, including Kenya Airways, South African Airways, and Africa World Airlines, experienced significant delays.

The severe weather also caused localised flooding across parts of the capital, worsening conditions on the ground.

Source: YEN.com.gh