“We Need Prayers”: Chairman Wontumi’s Lawyer Appeals to Ghanaians

Lawyer for Chairman Wontumi, Andy Appiah Kubi, has appealed to Ghanaians to pray for his client as he defends multiple ongoing criminal cases

The defence is expected to cross-examine a key witness in the Tano Nimiri Forest mining case, while another session is scheduled for 2 p.m

Separately, Wontumi and his company, Wontumi Farms Limited, have pleaded not guilty to Exim Bank-related fraud charges

The lawyer for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Andy Appiah Kubi, has appealed to Ghanaians to remember his client in prayers as he faces proceedings in multiple criminal cases at the Accra High Court.

According to him, the pressure of handling several simultaneous trials has made public support and prayers necessary as the legal team continues its defence.

Andy Appiah Kubi, Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer, appeals to Ghanaians to pray for his client. Photo credit" Chairman Wontumi & Andy Appiah Kubi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"The only thing is that we need prayers. We are working hard for three cases. This case if Exim Bank has been adjourned for a month for the prosecution to prepare the document so that we can rely on the document in the prosecution, So we are fine, except that prayers are necessary,: Andy Appiah Kubi said.

Cases against Wontumi in court

At 10 a.m on Tuesday, Nay 19, 2026, lawyers for the defence are expected to cross-examine the first prosecution witness in the Tano Nimiri Forest mining case.

In this case, Chairman Wontumi and his company, Akonta Mining Company Limited, are accused of illegal mining activities within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve at Samreboi.

Wontumi faces two personal counts under the Minerals and Mining Act.

The prosecution alleges he unlawfully allowed unauthorised persons to operate within Akonta Mining’s concession without approval from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, and that he deliberately facilitated illegal gold mining without a valid licence.

Later at 2 p.m., the Attorney General’s office is expected to cross-examine the second defence witness, former Deputy Lands Minister George Mireku Duker, in the same Samreboi case.

Separately, Chairman Wontumi has also pleaded not guilty in an Exim Bank-related fraud case involving him, a relative identified as Thomas Antwi-Boasiako, and Wontumi Farms Limited.

The Attorney General has charged the accused with four counts, alleging that they fraudulently obtained public funds intended for a farming project.

The state claims the accused caused financial loss exceeding GH¢30 million.

Prosecutors further allege that the defendants misrepresented that Wontumi Farms Limited had secured a 100,000-acre land concession to obtaiFn a GH¢19 million loan facility, from which GH¢14.3 million was subsequently disbursed under false pretences.

They are also accused of submitting a falsified pro-forma invoice disguised as a GH¢4 million receipt for agricultural equipment, diverting state funds into private accounts, and leaving the state-owned bank with significant unpaid liabilities after failing to execute the project.

Chairman Wontumi has consistently denied all allegations, pleading not guilty to every charge in both the mining and financial cases as proceedings continue.

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Wontumi announces team for NPP chairmanship bid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had shared his campaign team for the New Patriotic Party’s National Chairman race.

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh would lead Chairman Wontumi's campaign team with several notable political figures.

Boasiako's campaign team included former Members of Parliament and distinguished NPP personalities.

Source: YEN.com.gh