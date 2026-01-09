Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was reportedly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on January 7, 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician is being held at the Caroline Detention Centre in Virginia amid Ghana’s efforts to question him over alleged scandals

Controversial broadcaster Blakk Rasta has shared details of the process that led to his detainment and the raid that led to his arrest

Harrowing details of the alleged US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid that led to the detainment of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have surfaced on social media.

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, news emerged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician had been detained by ICE in the United States.

According to reports, he was picked up by officers and is being held at the Caroline Detention Centre in Virginia.

Ken Ofori-Atta is wanted by the Attorney General of Ghana, Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, to answer questions in regards to his role in some disturbing scandals during the NPP’s eight-year reign.

Below is an Instagram post of a statement released by Ofori-Atta’s lawyers after his detainment.

Blakk Rasta opens up on Ofori-Atta’s arrest

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, shared alleged details of the operation that led to the former minister’s arrest.

He claimed that Ghana’s extradition request was initially being handled through a former US attorney, but Ken Ofori-Atta got wind of it and engaged him as his counsel.

Blakk Rasta alleged that after the NPP politician foiled Attorney General Dominic Ayine’s plans, he and his team informed ICE of his immigration status as a secondary way of securing his detainment.

On the raid itself, Blakk Rasta alleged that the ICE team tracked Ken Ofori-Atta to his residence and seized him in an exciting dawn raid.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta speaking about Ken Ofori-Atta’s detainment is below.

Reactions to Ken Ofori-Atta’s arrest details

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to Blakk Rasta’s narration about Ken Ofori-Atta’s arrest.

Jamessunu said:

"God you are so good 🙏🙏🙏."

Ibrahim Abdulrahim maiga wrote:

"A whole finance minister what a shame."

LUKMAN commented:

"A good name is better than riches."

No2opressers said:

"He is a good and holy man, who often incorporates scripture from the Bible into his speeches. He even supported building the biggest and largest and greatest cathedral in Africa."

user8333609455158 wrote:

"Money and power mean nothing."

Spearpower said:

"Minister of Finance na ne ho akyere no no ooo."

