Prophet Telvin Sowah Praised Online as Ken Ofori-Atta Faces Justice After US Detention
Celebrities

Prophet Telvin Sowah Praised Online as Ken Ofori-Atta Faces Justice After US Detention

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has been praised online after news broke that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
  • In a resurfaced November 2025 interview, the Ghanaian man of God boldly stated that he foresaw Ofori-Atta returning to Ghana to face justice despite seeking asylum in the US
  • Following the viral detention news, social media users have hailed Telvin Sowah as a true prophet, citing another 2026 prophecy about an MP's death that appeared to have come true

Ghanaian man of God Telvin Sowah Adjei has been praised on social media after a prophecy he made about former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's legal troubles resurfaced.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's November 2025 prophecy about Ken Ofori-Atta surfaces after ICE detained the former finance minister. Image credit: @prophet_telvin, EbenezerAfenyiDadzie/Facebook
Source: TikTok

On January 7, 2026, reports emerged that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had detained the infamous New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician.

The Databank Founder and NPP financier served as Finance Minister between 2017 and 2024 during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s two terms as president.

On February 12, 2025, Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice and issued an INTERPOL red alert for him.

He was declared wanted for his role in several alleged corrupt deals during his time in office, including the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana (SML) scandal.

Meanwhile, the politician, who is currently in the United States, has set processes in motion to seek political assylum.

According to his lawyers, Ofori-Atta's detainment is due to an immigration issue pertaining to his visa and that they were working expeditiously to resolve matters.

“The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as of yesterday, detained the former Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, regarding the status of his current stay in the United States. His US legal team is in contact with ICE and expects the matter to be resolved expeditiously," a statement from his lawyers said.

Below is the Instagram post showing the statement from Ken Ofori-Atta's lawyers.

Telvin Sowah’s Ofori-Atta prophecy emerges

After news of Ken Ofori-Atta being detained went viral, a video of a 2025 interview by Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking about the finance minister’s legal status resurfaced online and stirred reactions.

In an interview on Accra FM on November 27, 2025, one week after the Special Prosecutor charged the former finance minister with corruption related offences, the man of God was asked if Ghana could successfully complete Ofori-Atta’s extradition process.

Speaking in a calm and deliberate tone, Prophet Telvin Sowah said he had seen Ken Ofori-Atta return to Ghana to face justice and that he would be in the country on the 16th of a certain month in the near future.

Prophet Telvin’s prophecy has gone viral in the wake of news of ICE detaining Ofori-atta, with many social media users praising his gift of foresight and crowning him the best prophet in Ghana.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei’s prophecy is below.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's 2026 prophecy about a vacancy in parliament surfaces after Naser Toure Mahama's death. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei
Source: TikTok

Telvin Sowah’s 2026 prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Adjei’s prophecy about 2026 appeared to have been fulfilled.

The man of God warned during a 2025 interview that a vacancy would hit parliament in either January or February 2026.

The video of his prophecy resurfaced and stirred admiration after the Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama, was reported dead on January 4, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
