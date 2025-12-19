"Ofori-Atta Has Hired Top Lawyers in the US": Attorney General Laments

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine has stated that former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori - Atta , has hired top US lawyers to contest his extradition

Despite this, Dr Ayine remains determined to bring Ofori-Atta back to Ghana to face charges for his alleged crimes

The Attorney General also warned that the extradition process could be delayed depending on court rulings in the US

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has shared some details of what former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been doing in his alleged hideout in the US.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the Attorney General disclosed that the former Finance Minister has hired top lawyers in the US to fight the extradition process started against him.

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine discloses that the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has hired top lawyers in the US to defend him. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Despite this, Dr Ayine claimed he remains unfazed and determined to bring Ken Ofori-Atta back to Ghana to answer for his alleged crimes.

"I just learned yesterday that he has hired some of the top lawyers in the United States of America, very experienced lawyers, to defend him. Now, I'm not afraid at all. I am not afraid at all, but it means that there is going to be a fight in the federal court in the US," he was quoted to have said in a Ghanaweb report.

Attorney General unable to predict Ofori-Atta's return

Due to this, he said the extradition request, which will be tried in court, may delay the return of the former Finance Minister to Ghana.

"If the district court says no, then he will go to the circuit court, all right? If the Circuit Court says no, he is entitled to go to the US Supreme Court to fight his case," he added.

The delay, Dr Ayine explained, may make it difficult for the Attorney General's office to determine when exactly Ken Ofori-Atta will be extradited to face Ghanaian law.

"I cannot tell you that he will come tomorrow or the next day. And I'm just being honest. Accounting to the people means being explicit and truthful. So, this is what I mean, we are faced with," he explained.

Attorney General submits Ofori-Atta's extradition request

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General made these remarks after announcing that Ghana has officially submitted a request for the extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice, Ernest Darko Kore, from the United States.

According to him, the request was made to facilitate the return of the two individuals to Ghana to face the 78 corruption-related charges filed against them by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Dr Ayine said the OSP began the process on November 19, 2025, when it submitted a request for the extradition proceedings against the former Finance Minister and his alleged accomplice.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo denies trying to get President John Mahama to interfere in former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's legal troubles.

Source: Getty Images

Akufo-Addo denies allegation of helping Ofori-Atta

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Former President Nana Akufo-Addo had responded to reports that he had tried to interfere in the case against Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ken Ofori-Atta was investigated by the special prosecutor for five cases amid attempts to extradite him from the US.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor recently charged Ofori-Atta and seven others with 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences

Source: YEN.com.gh