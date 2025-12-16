Blakk Rasta has shared new information on how Abu Trica and his associates were arrested by security officials

In a video, the media personality detailed the alleged secret hideout in Accra the socialite used to evade his arrest

Blakk Rasta's remarks about Abu Trica's alleged safehouse has stirred mixed reactions from social media users

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has shared the alleged secret hideout of Abu Trica in Accra after the socialite's arrest on December 11, 2025.

Blakk Rasta shares details on socialite Abu Trica’s alleged hideout in Accra after his arrest in relation to a fraud scheme. Photo source: Abu Trica

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other locations.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by the security agencies to assist in investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica's alleged secret hideout emerges

In the latest episode of his The Black Pot show, Blakk Rasta detailed the supposed events that led to Abu Trica's arrest by the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

He claimed that the socialite had been hiding from the authorities, who had searched two residences in Swedru but were unsuccessful in their attempt to capture him.

The media personality alleged that an individual had leaked the information of Abu Trica's pending arrest to the young millionaire, who immediately went into hiding, leaving the authorities struggling to locate his whereabouts for about a month.

Blakk Rasta slams Abu Trica for allegedly abandoning his parents after his arrest. Image credit: AbuTrica/Facebook, @the_blakk_empire_media

Source: TikTok

Blakk Rasta claimed that the embattled socialite was eventually seen in traffic by an individual, who tracked him to his hideout at his Airbnb flat in Casa Bella Residency located in Airport Residential Area, Greater Accra.

He noted that the authorities were initially blocked by the residency officials and its owner, who demanded a warrant, leading to the Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NCC), Alexander Twum-Barimah, arriving at the scene.

Blakk Rasta stated that the authorities were eventually allowed to search the premises, where they caught Abu Trica on the fourth floor.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta detailing Abu Trica's alleged hideout in Accra before his arrest is below:

Blakk Rasta's alleged Accra hideout stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Best Choice Store GH commented:

"Why was he hiding? Is that how to hide?"

Nakedkiller said:

"He knows everything."

NAK FX wrote:

"Thanks for the right news."

Blakk Rasta criticises Abu Trica over parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta criticised Abu Trica for allegedly neglecting his parents after becoming successful.

In a video, the controversial media personality detailed the sad living conditions of the arrested socialite's parents in Swedru.

Blakk Rasta's criticisms of Abu Trica over his treatment of his parents triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh