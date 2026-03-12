The Minority in Parliament has demanded clarity on President John Mahama’s use of private jets for his diplomatic trips

The Minority in Parliament has demanded clarity on President John Mahama's use of private jets on his diplomatic trips.

This comes amid concerns about transparency, funding, and the criteria for such travel.

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh demands answers on President John Mahama's diplomatic trips to South Korea to engage President Lee Jae-Myung.

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and MP for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, said he and the MP for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, have formally filed a parliamentary question to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

He said the Minority seeks to understand under what circumstances the President travels, how the contingents are chosen, and how the trips are funded.

“My colleague, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, and I have filed a question in this regard. We have catalogued all the travels of the President that have officially been communicated to Parliament,” he said.

“Now we are asking the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to come and brief us on the circumstances, the criteria, how he is travelling, who the contingents are, and how we are funding all these,” he added.

In a report sighted on Citi Newsroom, Asafo-Adjei Ayeh said the Minority’s next stance on the President's diplomatic trips will be known once Parliament receives detailed responses from the two ministers.

“When they come to respond to these questions, then we can come out with our position. For now, we are only observing and taking note,” he further stated.

Mahama's recent visit to South Korea under scrutiny

The Minority raised this issue following President Mahama's recent trip to South Korea using his brother, Ibrahim Mahama’s newly acquired private jet.

President Mahama is embarking on a four-day working visit to South Korea, from March 10 to March 14, 2026.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen economic cooperation between Ghana and South Korea.

During the visit, the Ghanaian president met with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung at the Blue House in Seoul.

Discussions between the two leaders will focus on maritime security, climate action, digital innovation, and agribusiness.

President of Ghana, John Mahama, uses a private jet for an official visit to Qatar.

Source: Instagram

Mahama travels to Qatar on a private jet:

In a related development, President Mahama left Ghana for Doha, Qatar, to participate in the Doha Forum 2025 at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The President, who was in Ho in the Volta Region on Friday, December 5, 2025, to celebrate Farmers’ Day, arrived in Doha on the morning of Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The statement added that the President is expected to participate in the Doha Forum 2025 by giving opening remarks and joining a panel discussion.

