Ken Ofori-Atta has been detained by US immigration authorities over visa status issues

He is currently being held at the Caroline Detention Centre, a repurposed jail in Virginia

The facility houses 120 detainees with criminal records and can house up to 336 people

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday, January 5, 2026, over immigration status issues.

Ofori-Atta's lawyers confirmed on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, that their client had been detained at the Caroline Detention Centre by ICE officials.

Inside photos surface of the ICE detention facility housing Ghana's former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in Virginia, US. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Photos of the Caroline Detention Centre, a repurposed former Virginia jail where Ofori-Atta spent the night and may remain for the next few days after being detained over his visa status, have emerged online.

The facility, according to Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, a journalist with the Multimedia Group, can hold up to 336 adult detainees.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the journalist said the Caroline Detention Centre, which holds both male and female detainees, officially has 120 persons with criminal records, now including Ken Ofori-Atta.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ofori-Atta's lawyers work to secure his release

In the statement, Ken Ofori-Atta's lawyers disclosed that they are working to secure his release from the detention centre.

The lead counsel for the ex-Finance Minister, Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, noted that the detention resulted from challenges regarding the status of his continued stay in the US.

“The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as of yesterday, detained the former Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, regarding the status of his current stay in the United States. His US legal team is in contact with ICE and expects the matter to be resolved expeditiously."

“Mr Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorises a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. Under US law, a change of status by this method is common."

AG submits extradition request for Ofori-Atta

Meanwhile, Ghana's Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine, has officially submitted a request for the extradition of Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice, Ernest Darko Kore, from the United States.

According to him, the request was made to facilitate the return of the two individuals to Ghana to face the 78 corruption-related charges filed against them by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Speaking at the government’s Accountability Series on December 18, 2025, Dr Ayine said the OSP began the process on November 19, 2025, when it submitted a request for the extradition proceedings against the former Finance Minister and his alleged accomplice.

This, he stated, is a major step in the ongoing investigation into Ofori-Atta.

Dr Ayine disclosed that following a preliminary review, the International Cooperation Unit of the Attorney General’s Department discovered gaps in the extradition documentation.

The AG added that the documentation needed some enhancements to meet the relevant legal and procedural standards.

Enayat Qasimi, Ken Ofori-Atta's US-based lawyer, breaks his silence on the looming GRA-SML case against his client. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Ofori-Atta's US-based lawyer speaks

YEN.com.gh reported that the US-based lawyer for Ken Ofori-Atta had spoken out about the charges against his client.

In an interview with the BBC, Enayat Qasimi claimed the case involving the GRA and SML was politically motivated.

Qasimi added that Ofori-Atta would comply with Ghanaian law and defend his actions as the former Finance Minister.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh