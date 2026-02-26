A Ghanaian man living and working in Dubai has advised the youth to prioritise education before travelling abroad

According to him, upgrading educational qualifications could unlock better-paying opportunities than the manual work most youth were involved in

He argued that structured professional roles in the United Arab Emirates could be more financially rewarding than some jobs in the UK

A Ghanaian man based in Dubai has urged young people seeking greener pastures abroad, particularly in the Gulf region, to prioritise education as a key pathway to success.

Speaking in an interview with popular Ghanaian lifestyle blogger ZionFelix, he emphasised that thriving overseas requires planning, discipline and long-term strategy.

Central to that strategy, he said, should be a conscious effort to upgrade one’s educational qualifications.

According to him, even a modest academic advancement, whether through professional certification, diploma programmes or degree upgrades, can significantly improve access to better-paying and more stable job opportunities.

He noted that many Ghanaian youth currently residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially in Dubai, tend to focus largely on informal or short-term income ventures rather than exploring opportunities in the formal employment sector.

While acknowledging the hustle culture among migrants, he advised that white-collar roles often provide greater financial security and long-term growth.

Recounting a specific example, he mentioned a period when teachers were being recruited in the UAE, with reported salaries of about 15,000 dirhams, which he estimated to be roughly GH¢40,000 at the time.

Such opportunities, he suggested, demonstrate the financial advantages available to qualified professionals in the country.

He further argued that structured, professional employment in the UAE can position an individual more favourably financially than some counterparts living and working in the United Kingdom, depending on lifestyle and career choices.

His remarks have sparked conversations among diaspora communities, particularly around the importance of educational advancement as a strategic tool for economic mobility abroad.

Reactions to borga's advice to Ghanaian youth

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the travel advice the man gave to the youth. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Soulless commented:

"This man owns one big mansion in Obuasi. He is such a solid guy."

Qwajo noted:

"I think he forgot to add that the average rent for a one-bedroom in Dubai costs about GH¢22,000."

TheBlackUchiha said:

"Is the GH¢ 48,000 the net or gross salary? If that is the amount left after paying rent, food and other expenses, then it is great."

Ebo Hagan shared:

"I don't understand why they are so eager to tell the world how much they earn when they travel. In the end, it is your life, and you live it for yourself. I blocked a friend who did that when he travelled."

Problems said:

"Even the Dubai nationals do not get such salaries. Keep on advertising false news for money. You will reap what you sow when the time comes."

