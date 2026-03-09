President John Mahama has appointed Dr. Evans Ago Tetteh, husband of journalist Bridget Otoo, as Ghana’s representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Dr Tetteh, formerly a lecturer at the Regional Maritime University, will assume the role traditionally held by Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK

His appointment has sparked reactions on social media, with some NDC sympathizers expressing disappointment over his perceived NPP affiliations

According to a report on GhanaWeb, the role now assigned to Dr Tetteh is usually handled by Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Until his recent appointment, Dr Tetteh served as a lecturer in the Department of Transport at the Regional Maritime University.

According to a report on GhanaWeb, the role now assigned to Dr Tetteh is usually handled by Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Before Dr. Tetteh’s appointment, Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, served as the country's representative and recently led a delegation at IMO's 34th Assembly in London.

In terms of remuneration, the GhanaWeb report stated that Dr Tetteh will enjoy the same conditions of service as Ghanaian ambassadors overseas, including accommodation, vehicles, salary, and other entitlements.

Dr Tetteh is expected to present his letters of credence to the IMO Secretary-General in the coming days and will serve as the official link between the organization and the Government of Ghana on maritime matters.

Although Dr Tetteh is yet to make official comments on reports about his appointment, he recently indicated on X that Ghana is set to domesticate the Hong Kong Convention on ship recycling.

"Ghana is set to domesticate the Hong Kong Convention on ship recycling. With IMO projecting a demolition boom in 2-3 years, compliant facilities here could unlock thousands of jobs & new opportunities," he wrote.

Read the X post below:

Tetteh's appointment sparks uproar among NDC sympathisers

Dr Tetteh married Bridget Otoo, a presidential staffer, broadcast journalist, and member of the NDC, on August 13, 2022, in a private ceremony held in Takoradi, Western Region, Ghana.

According to social media speculations, some lecturers at the Regional Maritime University, who are very active in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and TEIN, are reportedly “very angry and disappointed” over the appointment.

They claim that Dr. Ago Tetteh is a well-known sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), both within the lecturers’ caucus and on social media.

Many believe that he obtained the appointment due to the influence of his wife, who is a known member of the ruling NDC.

Read the IG post below:

Netizens react to Dr Tetteh's IMO appointment

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Dr. Tetteh's appointment by President Mahama, with many congratulating him. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@kweku_ampah_ said:

"He works at maritime university and he's got knowledge in maritime affairs so no worries."

@giodongodon also said:

"We are building a Nation not political parties."

@onenellygurl commented

"Is he a Ghanaian yes, is he qualified yes, can he do the job yes. Case closed!!!."

@lod_brian also commented

"I will be so grateful to see my mom @joanagyancudjoeofficial appointed in the near future. She works really hard and her appointment will be a blessing to Ghana. I've never met a woman so serious about her work like Mrs @joanagyancudjoeofficial ❤️. Love you mama."

Karim Ewura Adams, a Woezor TV journalist, declares his bid to contest for DNCO position in the NDC's forthcoming internal elections. Photo credit: Karim Ewura Adams/Facebook.

