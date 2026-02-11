Captain Smart has called for a significant reshuffle at the Ghana Cocoa Board amid struggles with paying farmers in the sector

The broadcaster criticised the alleged concerns over the influence of First Lady Lordina Mahama at the Ghana Cocoa Board

Smart also warns against the misuse of the First Lady's name for political gain amid speculation on the matter

Broadcaster with Onua TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly referred to as Captain Smart, has called for major changes at the Ghana Cocoa Board amid the recent turbulence in the sector.

Without naming any official, Smart said a reshuffle was necessary at the controversial state agency.

Speaking on his morning show on February 10, he lammented to the concerns of farmers who are demanding payment for their cocoa.

He also addressed suggestions that influence from the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, may have rendered the Ghana Cocoa Board CEO, Randy Abbey, untouchable.

Smart claimed some NDC associates were bandying about the First Lady's name to court favour and influence.

"Ghana is not for the first lady... The way people are using the First Lady’s name is scary."

Cameroonian farmer advises Ghanaian Cocoa farmers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a cocoa farmer from Cameroon, known as Celebrity Farmer, had advised colleague farmers in Ghana to desist from selling their farmlands or converting them for illegal mining.

The farmer shared his testimony, recounting how fellow farmers in his country also lamented not being adequately compensated for their produce until the sector bounced back.

