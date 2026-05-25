Two citizens have petitioned the IGP to investigate Power FM presenter Mugabe Maase over his allegations against District Police Commanders

In a letter, the petitioners described the allegations as serious and potentially damaging to national security and public confidence in the police

They called for a full investigation, the preservation of evidence submitted on a pen drive, and the prosecution of anyone found culpable

Two concerned citizens have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to investigate and possibly arrest Power FM presenter Salifu Mugabe Maase over allegations that some District Police Commanders are supplying firearms to armed robbers.

In a letter dated Monday, May 25, 2026, and addressed to the IGP at Police Headquarters in Accra, the petitioners, Kwaku A.D. Takyi, popularly known as Sir Obama Pokuase, and Ibrahim Kamaldeen, described the claims allegedly made on Power FM by Maase as serious criminal allegations.

Police IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno petitioned by two NPP members to arrest Power FM's Salifu Mugabe Maase. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service, Sir Obama Pokuase & Power FM/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the said petition, the petitioners further statement that Mugabe Maase's comment has the potential to threaten national security, undermine public confidence in the police, and endanger citizens’ safety.

They argued that if the allegations are true, they point to grave misconduct within the Ghana Police Service.

If false, they said, the comments were reckless and unsubstantiated, with the potential to incite public fear and erode trust in law enforcement.

Petitioners urges IGP to arrest Mugabe Maase

Citing Sections 207 and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as well as Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), the petitioners urged the IGP to invite or arrest Mugabe Maase' to produce any evidence supporting his claims.

Sir Obama Pokuase, and Ibrahim Kamaldeen also called for investigations into the allegations and for the prosecution of any persons found culpable, including both police officers and the broadcaster.

The petition was accompanied by a pen drive reportedly containing video footage said to support the allegations.

The petitioners stressed that they expected the matter to be handled “with the seriousness it deserves in the interest of justice, public order, and national security”.

Read the Facebook post below:

NPP’s KOKA summoned to police Accra headquarters

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA), a member of the NPP, had appeared at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters for questioning.

His visit came amid ongoing enquiries, with authorities yet to disclose the specific reason for his invitation.

His name had recently been linked to a viral video allegedly involving comments made during the arrest of an NPP constituency organizer.

Source: YEN.com.gh