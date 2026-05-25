The investigation into the killing of Abambahemaa Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma has sparked fresh controversy

The chief, Nana Owusu Sankofi II, has strongly denied the allegations, with his family and supporters challenging claims of confession

While the police insisted it has made significant breakthroughs, growing public concern and disputed evidence have intensified calls for transparency

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The investigation into the killing of Abambahemaa Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, popularly known as Ohemaa of Ohemaa’s Kitchen, has taken a controversial turn amid growing public debate over police conduct and the direction of the case.

The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, recently presented the chief of Akokoa, Nana Owusu Sankofi II, as a key suspect alleged to have contracted killers for GH¢50,000.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno report on the murder of the Atebubu Queen Mother, Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, reportedly challenged. Photo credit" Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

However, this claim has been strongly disputed by family members and residents, who insist the chief had a close relationship with the slain queen mother and could not have been involved.

According to a report sighted on TheheraldGhana, police say a suspect, Nana Yaw Bediako, confessed and implicated the chief, but this is also contested, with critics arguing the confession is unreliable and may have been misinterpreted.

Controversy has also emerged over the arrest operation. Family members allege that armed officers entered the chief’s residence in the early hours, damaged property, destroyed CCTV systems, and used excessive force, including alleged assault on family members.

They are demanding that the destroyed CCTV footage be retrieved.

Family rejects GH¢100,000

Another dispute concerns claims that the chief attempted to bribe officers with GH¢100,000.

The family insists the money was taken during the operation after police requested all cash in the house, and that it has been wrongly presented as a bribe.

Tensions have risen in Atebubu, Akokoa, and Amantin, where residents say the public naming of the chief has deepened mistrust, especially given his known association with the deceased.

The case stems from the killing of Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma on February 25, 2026 at her residence, Ohemaa’s Kitchen, where she was shot after returning home from work.

Police say investigations link multiple suspects and suggest the attack was targeted, possibly connected to land disputes.

The Ghana Police Service maintains that its intelligence-led operations have led to key arrests and progress in the case, insisting that investigations are ongoing and all suspects will be prosecuted.

Police arrest eight over queen mother killing

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the police made a critical breakthrough in the Queen Mother Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma murder investigation.

A suspect confessed to being the alleged shooter and mastermind behind the Queenmother's killing.

Multiple arrests were made, including an alleged attempt to bribe police during the investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh