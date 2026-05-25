Veteran Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim broke down in tears at Beverly Afaglo's family home on Monday, May 25

Beverly Afaglo was reported dead on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with her husband, Choirmaster of Praye, confirming the tragedy

The video of Selassie Ibrahim weeping bitterly over her late colleague's death has sparked heartbroken reactions on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim broke down in tears at the home of her late colleague, Beverly Afaglo, stirring sorrow on social media.

Selassie Ibrahim Breaks Down in Tears at Beverly Afaglo's Home After Actress's Death

Source: Instagram

Actress Beverly Afaglo was reported to have passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, leaving many Ghanaians dazed and confused.

The dreaded news went viral on social media and was confirmed by the late actress’s husband, veteran singer Choirmaster of Praye fame.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!" Choirmaster wrote.

"It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢 You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete," he added.

Selassie Ibrahim weeps over Beverly Afaglo’s death

After the news went viral, many Ghanaian celebrities, particularly those in the acting industry, visited Beverly Afaglo’s family home to commiserate with her family and sign the book of condolences.

Several A-listers, including James Gardiner, Jackie Appiah, Roselyn Ngissah, Martha Ankomah, and others, made the trip to show support for their colleague.

Selassie Ibrahim visited Beverly Afaglo’s home on Monday, May 25, and left Ghanaians on social media heartbroken over her reaction to the tragedy.

In a viral video, Selassie Ibrahim wept uncontrollably as she signed her late friend’s book of condolences.

She continued to cry after getting up and was seen leaning on a wall for support as she struggled to deal with the massive loss.

The video of Selassie Ibrahim struggling to cope with Beverly Afaglo’s loss went viral, sparking widespread sorrow among Ghanaians online.

The Instagram video is below.

In another video, a relative of Beverly Afaglo was seen consoling Selassie Ibrahim, stirring more sorrow online.

The Instagram video is below.

Reactions to Selassie Ibrahim’s breakdown over Afaglo

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Selassie Ibrahim weeping uncontrollably over Beverly Afaglo’s death.

mzwoobi said:

"Today we are alive, achieving everything, tomorrow it’s finished💔💔. We only live once."

akosua_trudy wrote:

"This is so sad 💔💔💔💔💔.”

user7451971043163 commented:

"Was so thinking about you Aunty Selasie when Bev passed. 🥺 😔

Ivorian said:

"This woman is making me cry, hmmmm😭😭😭😭."

Anasthesia Osei _Police wrote:

"This world is not fair at all aaaaaaah😭😭😭."

Arphul penareal commented:

"😭😭My condolences to the family as well, so sorry for their loss."

Beverly Afaglo's daughter mourns her mother's tragic death as Matha Ankomah and others console her. Image credit: @cmdamusikbird, @nahbaffmedia

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo's daughter mourns death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo's daughter was seen mourning her mother's death in a heartbreaking video.

The late actress's daughter was seen in the company of actress's Martha Ankomah and Roselyn Ngissah, who consoled her over the tragic loss of her mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh