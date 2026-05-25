A young lady has gone viral after sharing a TikTok video about an interesting phenomenon at a Catholic church

The video featured a tour of the church premises, where she described what she called notable facts about the location

The clip has generated widespread reactions online, with viewers debating her statements and the content of her tour

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A young lady has sparked reactions on social media after posting a TikTok video in which she made claims about a Catholic church located in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @nuella_williams, shared a video during a tour of the church premises where she warned viewers against taking items from the location, stating that it was widely believed in the area that such actions could have consequences.

The lady shared a tour of a Catholic church in Benin City that has gone viral online. Photo credit: @nuella_williams/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to her, residents and visitors are often cautioned not to remove or pick up anything from the church, as it is believed to result in misfortune for those involved.

She added that the warning is commonly known among locals and newcomers alike.

During her narration, she identified the church as St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Ikoniro, Benin City, and said she was highlighting what she described as notable facts about the site.

She also referred to testimonies she claimed were associated with the church, including a reported incident involving a woman who regained mobility after a prayer encounter. The account, however, could not be independently verified.

The TikTok user further spoke about ongoing construction work within the church premises, including a large grotto project she described as significant in scale.

She added that parts of the church land are located within a forested area and that certain sections are restricted except during specific religious activities.

The video has since gained attention online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers who discussed both the claims made and the visuals shared in the clip.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh