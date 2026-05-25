The CHRAJ has been petitioned to investigate President John Dramani Mahama over alleged conflict of interest in the acquisition of the Damang mine by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama

The petitioner claims the Cabinet-approved transaction, chaired by the President, raises constitutional concerns under Ghana’s conflict of interest laws

He also called for scrutiny of alleged benefits, including the use of a private jet and a medical trip linked to the President’s family

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A private citizen has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate President John Dramani Mahama over alleged conflict of interest in the acquisition of the Damang mine by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

The petitioner, Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, claims the deal raises constitutional concerns under Articles 218(a) and 284 of the 1992 Constitution, which relate to CHRAJ’s mandate and conflict of interest rules for public officials.

President John Mahama dragged to CHRAJ over Ibrahim Mahama's Damang Mine acquisition. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

in a report sighted on GhanaWeb, he argues that the President’s role as chair of Cabinet, which allegedly approved the transaction, creates a potential conflict given that his brother is the beneficiary.

He further alleges that Ibrahim Mahama funded a medical trip for Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and provided a private jet used by the President and other officials, suggesting possible undue influence or benefits linked to the mine acquisition.

Amekplenu contends that President Mahama was present during Cabinet discussions and approval of the transaction, raising questions about recusal and ethical compliance.

He also cites public comments attributed to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga that Cabinet decisions are ultimately taken under presidential authority.

The petitioner is urging CHRAJ to launch a full investigation, review Cabinet memoranda, minutes, and declarations of interest, and examine any links between the private jet use and the transaction.

Amekplenu is also requesting CHRAJ to determine whether any constitutional or ethical breaches occurred and recommend sanctions or corrective measures where necessary.

Ibrahim Mahama celebrates new addition to conglomerate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian business magnate and entrepreneur behind multiple ventures across sectors, publicly celebrated his latest achievement in grand style, drawing attention across business circles.

The man of few words shared a thoughtful social media post expressing excitement not only for his personal success but also for the broader benefit of Ghana as a nation.

His latest milestone broke a 30-year record previously held in Ghana’s mining sector, marking a significant moment in the country’s industrial and ownership landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh