A social media post has highlighted alleged significant equity holdings by Ghanaian businessman Daniel Ofori in several companies listed on the GSE

His reported portfolio includes major stakes in GCB Bank, Société Générale Ghana, SIC Insurance, CalBank, and Fan Milk Ghana

Ofori is also described as a prominent investor and philanthropist with interests spanning banking, real estate, and engineering

A Ghanaian businessman, Daniel Ofori, has been linked to significant equity holdings across several listed companies on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), according to a social media post circulating online.

The disclosure, sighted in a Facebook post by Ibrahim Mohammed Naj on Wednesday, June 3, 2026,

Ghanaian Businessman Daniel Ofori’s reported multi-million equity portfolio on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Photo credit: Danial Ofori & Ghana Stick Exchange/Facebook.

Source: UGC

and reportedly based on GSE filings, outlines Ofori’s alleged stakes in a number of major financial services and consumer firms.

According to the post, Daniel Ofori holds notable share positions in several publicly listed institutions, including approximately 7.5% in GCB Bank PLC, between 6.8% and 7.3% in Societe Generale Ghana PLC, and about 5.9% in SIC Insurance PLC.

The renowned Ghanaian businessman is also said to hold a combined stake of around 2.3% in CalBank PLC, alongside a minority interest in Fan Milk Ghana Ltd.

His portfolio is largely concentrated in the banking and insurance sectors, reflecting strong exposure to Ghana’s financial services industry.

Read the Facebook post below:

Profile of Daniel Ofori

Daniel Ofori is widely described as a prominent Ghanaian investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, and is often cited as one of the country’s wealthiest individuals as well as a major private investor on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of White Chapel Limited, a retail apparel and import business that originated in Makola and Okaishie. He also has interests in Advanced Ventures Limited, a real estate firm, and Dano Engineering.

The business mogul is reported to hold substantial investments in several blue-chip companies listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, particularly within banking and insurance.

In May 2026, he reportedly secured a landmark legal victory in a protracted dispute involving Ecobank Ghana, with the Supreme Court ruling in his favour after an 18-year legal battle.

The judgment allegedly ordered repayment of his original 2008 investment, along with compounded interest terms extending over the period.

Beyond business, Daniel Ofori is also described as an ordained Deacon and Elder within the Ghana Baptist Convention, with involvement in church infrastructure projects and charitable initiatives through his foundation.

Businessman explains how he made his money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Daniel Ofori, a prominent Ghanaian business mogul, has openly admitted that parts of his early trading activities conflicted with his Christian values

Speaking at the Grace Baptist Church in Kumasi, he disclosed that such practices were driven by high port charges and pressure to remain profitable.

He said a sermon eventually led him to confront the moral contradiction in his business dealings, prompting him to abandon the practice.

Source: YEN.com.gh