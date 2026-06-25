Drama in Kasoa as MCE Reportedly Raids Radio Studio Over NDC Internal Feud

A political dispute in Awutu Senya East reportedly escalated into a dramatic confrontation at Obaatanpa Radio

The MCE and the NDC Central Regional Chairman are accused of storming the station during a live broadcast and allegedly attempting to assault journalists

The incident has triggered concerns over press freedom and is expected to prompt investigations into the alleged security breach

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A local political dispute reportedly spilled into a media house on Thursday, leading to an alleged confrontation and police intervention.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East, Seth Sabah Serwonoo-Banini, alongside the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, have been accused of storming Obaatanpa Radio.

Drama in Kasoa as the Awutu Senyo East MCE, Seth Sabah Serwonoo-Banini, reportedly raids studios of Obaatanpa Radio during to disrupt a live programmae. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

The officials allegedly targeted the station with the intent to assault media professionals during a live broadcast.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the incident unfolded whilst presenters were hosting a live on-air discussion focusing on internal rifts destabilising the local branch of the ruling NDC.

Witnesses suggest the MCE arrived with an aggressive group of unidentified men.

The confrontation escalated when the group reportedly used their own keys to lock the radio station’s premises, trapping individuals inside.

Footage later depicted a substantial police presence deployed to restore order, with anxious staff congregating outside.

The alleged raid follows broadcasts scrutinising a highly publicised dispute involving the constituency’s Member of Parliament, Naa Koryoo, and the party’s local chairman.

Authorities are expected to investigate the security breach, which has sparked renewed concerns over press freedom in the region.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Awutu Senya East NDC in turmoil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a deepening rift had emerged within the Awutu Senya East NDC, pitting MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor against constituency chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare.

A constituency executive claimed the dispute stems from a rejected marriage proposal, while another faction insisted the tensions are rooted in alleged political sidelining.

The controversy had further escalated with claims over a disputed 2026 World Cup ticket, deepening divisions within the constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh