Ghana's Inflation Rises to 5.3% in June 2025, Third Consecutive Monthly Increase

Ghana's headline inflation climbed to 5.3% in June from 3.7% in May, marking the third straight monthly rise

Non-food inflation drove much of the increase, jumping to 6.3% from 4.1%, while food inflation edged up to 3.9%

The North East Region recorded the highest regional inflation at 10.2%, while Bono East posted a rate of -4.4%

Ghana's inflation rate climbed to 5.3% in June 2025, up from 3.7% in May, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service, marking the third consecutive monthly increase and signalling a renewed build-up in consumer price pressures.

In a report by Citinewsroom, the Government Statistician, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu presented the figures, attributing the acceleration primarily to higher non-food prices rather than food costs alone.

Government Statistician, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, says Ghana's inflation rises to 5.3% in June 2025. Photo credit: Ghana Statistical Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Non-food prices drive inflation rise

Food inflation moved modestly higher, reaching 3.9% in June compared with 3.3% in May. Non-food inflation, however, posted a sharper climb, rising to 6.3% from 4.1% over the same period.

Dr. Iddrisu pointed to specific cost drivers behind the figures:

"This means that the pressure is coming from services, transport, rent, education, accommodation and other food costs, other non-food costs. Fifth, local items explain most of the inflation."

Services inflation remained the more dominant pressure point, standing at 9.4% in June, though this represented a slight easing from 9.9% in May.

Goods inflation moved in the opposite direction, accelerating sharply to 3.7% from just 1.4% the previous month.

Domestically produced goods were the main contributor to headline inflation, with their inflation rate rising to 6.7% in June from 5.0% in May and accounting for 86.6% of the overall figure.

The Government Statistician stated that inflation for imported goods also increased, moving from 0.9% to 2.3% over the same period.

Year-on-year comparison offers some relief

Despite the three-month upward trend, Ghana's inflation remains considerably lower than the 13.7% recorded in June 2024, suggesting that the broader trajectory of price moderation has not been entirely reversed.

At the regional level, the North East Region recorded the highest inflation rate in the country at 10.2%.

The Bono East Region posted a rate of -4.4%, indicating that average prices in that region actually fell during the period.

Mahama speaks on economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama addressed the 2026 National Day of Prayer in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, urging Ghanaians to pair faith with action.

Mahama warned that prayer without responsibility and hope without discipline could not deliver the economic prosperity Ghana seeks.

The president drew on biblical examples of Nehemiah and Joseph to illustrate the link between faith and purposeful hard work.

Source: YEN.com.gh