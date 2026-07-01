"Prayer Without Hard Work Cannot Transform Ghana’s Economy": Mahama Tells Ghanaians
- President John Dramani Mahama addressed the 2026 National Day of Prayer in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, urging Ghanaians to pair faith with action
- Mahama warned that prayer without responsibility and hope without discipline could not deliver the economic prosperity Ghana seeks
- The president drew on biblical examples of Nehemiah and Joseph to illustrate the link between faith and purposeful hard work
President John Dramani Mahama has told Ghanaians that prayer and faith, though vital, are insufficient on their own to drive the country's economic transformation and must be backed by hard work, discipline and personal responsibility.
He made the remarks at the 2026 National Day of Prayer, held in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, before an audience of political leaders, religious figures, traditional authorities and citizens who gathered to pray for peace, unity and national progress.
Mahama's call for faith and action
Drawing on scripture, President Mahama argued that Ghana's development aspirations required more than spiritual devotion.
"Our national journey reminds us of an enduring truth, 'faith without works is dead,' says James 2:26. And prayer without responsibility cannot transform an economy. Hope without discipline cannot create prosperity," he said.
The president pointed to figures from biblical history to reinforce his message, noting that faith had always been paired with deliberate effort.
"Throughout history, God's people have always combined faith with hard work. When Nehemiah rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem, the people prayed but they also laboured. When Joseph prepared Egypt for the years of famine, they also planned wisely," he added.
A broader appeal to Ghanaians
Beyond the religious framing, Mahama's address carried a clear economic and civic dimension.
He urged citizens to take active ownership of the country's development trajectory, stating that Ghana's goals for growth and transformation could only be reached when faith is accompanied by purposeful action.
The National Day of Prayer has become an annual fixture in Ghana's public calendar, bringing together leaders from across the political, religious and traditional spheres to reflect on the state of the nation.
Apostle Nyamekye outlines ways to rebuild Ghana
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, had called for a national reset to address corruption, unemployment and declining patriotism.
Speaking at the 2026 National Day of Prayer, he urged reforms in education, entrepreneurship training and value-based leadership.
He also emphasised the need to strengthen family values and spiritual renewal as the foundation for lasting national transformation.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.