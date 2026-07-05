Suspected land guards attacked and left Abura Aboadze NDC branch chairman Oscar unconscious after he moved to stop an unsanctioned internal election

The Constituency Elections Committee had officially suspended the ballot, but a group reportedly led by Constituency Secretary Emmanuel Idan pushed ahead with the vote

The Abura Dunkwa Police have opened an investigation into the assault, though no arrests have been made

The chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Abura Aboadze branch, identified as Oscar, is receiving treatment at the Abura Dunkwa District Government Hospital after being beaten unconscious during a chaotic internal party election on Saturday.

The Constituency Elections Committee had issued a clear directive suspending the branch ballot pending resolution of internal disagreements within the party. In defiance of that order, a group reportedly led by Constituency Secretary Emmanuel Idan proceeded to the venue with the intent to conduct the vote regardless.

NDC branch chairman reportedly hospitalised after attack during the party's internal elections at Abura Aboadze in the Central Region. Photo credit: NDC/X.

Source: UGC

The NDC branch chairman stepped in to enforce the committee's suspension directive, an intervention that swiftly turned violent.

Individuals described as suspected land guards set upon the chairman, dragging and severely assaulting him until he lost consciousness.

Residents and fellow party members at the scene intervened and rushed him to hospital, where he is currently recovering.

The Abura Dunkwa Police in the Central Region have since launched a formal investigation into the attack. No arrests had been made at the time of publishing, though authorities indicated they were actively pursuing the perpetrators.

NDC supporters demand accountability

In the aftermath of the assault, supporters within the party have called on NDC leadership to take decisive action

They urged that stricter measures be put in place to ensure future internal electoral processes are conducted peacefully and in full compliance with party regulations.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the conduct of grassroots party elections and the risks faced by officials who attempt to uphold official directives.

NDC chairman’s attempt to free detained galamseyers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti South Police Command had confirmed it will prosecute four suspects arrested for illegal mining in the Krobo Forest Reserve.

The suspects were arrested during a joint anti-galamsey operation, with excavators and equipment seized near the Oda River.

Authorities disclosed that the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to protect the environment and curb illegal mining activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh