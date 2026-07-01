Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa confirmed that a Ghanaian national was shot dead amid heightened anti-immigration tensions in the country

Authorities have not officially established whether the killing was directly linked to the anti-immigration protests that intensified on June 30

Over 900 Ghanaians have been evacuated from South Africa under a voluntary repatriation programme, with more flights expected next week

A Ghanaian citizen has been killed by gunshot in South Africa as the country experiences a surge in anti-immigration protests, raising fresh alarm over the safety of foreign nationals living there.

Citi News reported that Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, confirmed the death.

The government has declined to release the name of the Ghanaian killed in South Africa. Credit: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

It remains unclear whether the fatal shooting was directly connected to the anti-immigration demonstrations that escalated on Tuesday, 30 June.

The protests, which have centred on demands for stricter immigration enforcement and the removal of undocumented foreign nationals, have fuelled widespread anxiety across migrant communities in the country and prompted heightened security operations in several affected areas.

In response to the worsening security environment, the Ghanaian government has intensified efforts to facilitate the return of its citizens. More than 900 Ghanaians have already been brought home through the voluntary repatriation programme, and further evacuation flights are scheduled for the coming week as the High Commission continues to receive requests from citizens seeking to leave South Africa.

The Ghana High Commission has urged all remaining Ghanaian nationals in South Africa to exercise caution, keep away from areas where demonstrations are taking place, and stay in regular contact with the mission for guidance and support.

Ghanaian officials say they will continue to engage their South African counterparts to protect the lives and welfare of citizens in the country while investigations into the shooting remain ongoing.

Nigerian businessman shot dead in South Africa

Before this incident, a Nigerian businessman popularly known as Big Joe was killed after gunmen opened fire on him outside his shop in Witbank, Emalahleni, in South Africa's Mpumalanga Province on Sunday, 29 June. This was ahead of the June 30 deadline given to illegal immigrants to leave the country.

Attackers shot Big Joe multiple times before fleeing the scene. The circumstances surrounding the attack have not been fully confirmed, and no arrests have been publicly announced.

A Nigerian businessman, popularly known as Big Joe is the latest victim of violent crime in South Africa. Credit: AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

Tuko reported that Musician and close friend Slamd D Emmanuel broke the news on Monday, 29 June, sharing a tribute post on Instagram.

The announcement prompted widespread grief and anger online, with many who knew Big Joe describing him as a hard-working entrepreneur whose life was cut short senselessly.

The post drew an immediate and emotional response from Nigerians both on the continent and across the diaspora.

Ghanaian woman attacked in South Africa

On June 3, YEN.com.gh reported that a citizen was hospitalised after being brutally assaulted in South Africa, according to Ghana’s High Commissioner to the country.

The victim was attacked at her shop after she refused to pay money demanded by assailants who had initially posed as officials verifying her legal documents.

Source: YEN.com.gh