A reported discovery inside the headmaster’s bedroom has added a strange twist to the Obuasi SHTS case

The new claim is gaining attention as police investigate what triggered the violent unrest on campus

Investigators are yet to establish whether the item has any connection to the allegations against the headmaster

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Police investigations into the violent disturbance at Obuasi Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti Region are continuing as a new, unconfirmed claim circulates online.

Police reportedly discover women’s belongings in Obuasi Sec/Tech headteacher’s room. Image credit: De Prince, Kormi Lorko, Safoa TV GH

Source: UGC

A viral social media report alleges that investigators found a menstrual pad inside the bedroom of the school’s headmaster, Abdulai Zakaria, during a search.

However, the police have not publicly confirmed finding the item or established any connection between it and the allegations that led to the unrest.

The latest claim follows reports that some students attacked the headmaster after rumours spread that he had allegedly buried a baby or foetus on the school grounds.

The allegation has also not been established as fact by investigators.

Headmaster receives specialist treatment

The disturbance reportedly left the headmaster with serious head injuries after students allegedly assaulted him and vandalised school property.

Police officers rescued him and took him to the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital before he was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for specialist treatment.

Reports indicate that he suffered a suspected skull fracture. Three staff bungalows were also reportedly vandalised during the unrest.

Six students have since been arrested in connection with the violence, while security personnel remain on campus to protect students, teachers and school property.

Authorities caution against speculation

The Ministry of Education has condemned the attack and directed the Ghana Education Service to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

Watch the TikTok video below:

As investigations continue, the menstrual pad report and the original burial allegations remain unverified. The public is therefore being urged to avoid presenting social media claims as confirmed evidence until the police release their official findings.

Police arrest 5 students for attacking teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five students had been arrested for assaulting Kade Senior High Technical School teacher Michael Quayson in October 2025.

Quayson had been known as a strict disciplinarian and was attacked after reportedly refusing to allow cheating during examinations.

President Mahama had condemned violence against teachers and called for accountability within the education system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh