Godfred Yeboah Dame Ghana’s attorney general full biography

Godfred Yeboah Dame is a prominent Ghanaian politician and lawyer. He is affiliated with the New Patriotic Party. Godfred formerly served as the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice. He is now serving as Attorney General. How much do you know about him?

Godfred at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa (L). He poses for a photo in an office (R). Photo: @Gharticles on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Godfred Yeboah Dame is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician.

He hails from the Bono region, Ghana.

Godfred is a member of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana.

He is married to Dr. Joycelyn Akosua Assimeng Dame and has two children.

Godfred Yeboah Dame’s profile summary

Full name Godfred Yeboah Dame Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1979 Age 45 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Bono region, Ghana Current residence Bono region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Dr. Joycelyn Akosua Assimeng Dame Children 2 Education Adisadel College, University of Ghana, Ghana School of Law Profession Lawyer, politician

Godfred Yeboah Dame's biography

What is the hometown of Godfred Yeboah Dame? The Ghanaian lawyer was born in the Bono region of Ghana. He has a Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity. He practices Christianity religion.

Top-5 facts about Godfred Yeboah Dame. Photo: @Datanomics on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Godfred Yeboah Dame?

He is 45 years old as of February 2025. Godfred was born on 5 June 1979. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Godfred Yeboah Dame's educational background

Godfred Yeboah Dame attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Central Region, from 1989 to 1996. He joined the University of Ghana and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 2001. Godfred went to the Ghana School of Law, where he earned his professional qualification to practise law and got accepted to the Ghana Bar in 2003.

Career

Godfred Yeboah Dame is a lawyer and politician. Before entering politics, he worked as a private law practitioner.

From 2011 until 2016, Godfred served on the teaching faculty for Company Law and Practice at the Ghana School of Law, where he participated in the academic development of future legal professionals.

In January 2017, he was hired as an Advocacy and Legal Ethics instructor at the same college. Godfred's teaching career was terminated when he was appointed Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister for Justice during President Akufo-Addo's first term.

Attorney-General & Minister for Justice, Republic of Ghana H.E. Godfred Yeboah Dame speaks onstage during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York in New York City. Photo: Riccardo Savi

Source: Getty Images

Political career

Yeboah is a New Patriotic Party member. He was appointed as Deputy Attorney General and Deputy Minister of Justice by President Akufo-Addo in March 2017. Following his party's victory in the December 2020 election, he was appointed substantive Attorney General and Minister of Justice to succeed Gloria Akuffo on 21 January 2021.

Ghana Bar Association

Yeboah has been a dedicated member of the Ghana Bar Association throughout his profession, participating on numerous committees, including the Pupilage and Juniors Committee, which is responsible for upholding standards among younger practitioners. He was also a member of the Ghana Bar Association's legal team since 2014.

Dame was the Vice-Chairman of the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee from 2009 till 2017. From 2008 to 2009, he served as Chairman of the Greater-Accra Regional Football Association's Disciplinary Committee. Dame also served on the Ghana Football Association's Elections Committee from 2011 until 2017.

Meet Godfred Dame's wife and children

Godfred Yeboah Dame is married to Dr Joycelyn Akosua Assimeng Dame. His wife specialises in paediatric infectious diseases. She works as a paediatrician at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Godfred and Joycelyn have two children.

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Ghana's attorney general, speaks to the media at the Supreme Court in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, 8 May 2024. Photo: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Godfred Yeboah Dame? He is a Ghanaian politician and lawyer. What is Godfred Yeboah Dame's age? He is 45 years old as of February 2025. Godfred was born on 5 June 1979. Where does Godfred Yeboah Dame come from? He hails from the Bono region of Ghana. Where did Godfred Yeboah Dame attend school? He attended Adisadel College, the University of Ghana, and the Ghana School of Law for his schooling. What is Godfred Yeboah Dame doing now? He is the incumbent Attorney General and Minister of Justice in Ghana. Is Godfred Yeboah Dame married? Yes. He is married to Dr Joycelyn Akosua Assimeng Dame, a paediatric infectious disease specialist. How many children does Godfred Yeboah Dame have? He has two children.

Godfred Yeboah Dame is a Ghanaian politician and lawyer currently serving as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party. Godfred is married to Dr Joycelyn Akosua Assimeng Dame and has two children.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Chairman Wontumi's biography. Chairman Wontumi is a notable Ghanaian politician who serves as the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman. He is widely recognised in the country's political system for his outgoing nature and outspoken statements.

Chairman Wontumi is a blunt-speaking politician recognisable by his characteristic gold chains. Before joining politics, he was a prosperous mining and real estate investor. Learn more about Chairman Wontumi in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh