Lawyers of Hanan Abdul-Wahab have announced their intention to initiate contempt proceedings against the Attorney-General

According to Justice Srem-Sai, the former NAFCO boss was arrested for attempting to access a frozen bank account

His legal team asserts that the arrest violates a court order, challenging withdrawal claims against their client

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Godfred Yeboah Dame, the lawyer for Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has indicated that he intends to initiate contempt proceedings against the Attorney-General, Deputy Attorney-General, and the Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for deliberately violating a High Court order.

Godfred Yeboah Dame, lawyer for Hanan Abdul-Wahab, threatens to sue the Attorney-General and others over the arrest of the former NAFCO CEO's arrest. Photo credit: Godfred Dame & Dominic Ayini

Source: Facebook

Hanan Abdul-Wahab is a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO). He was arrested at the Accra International Airport.

According to the Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai indicated that the former NAFCO boss was arrested for attempting to empty his frozen account.

"Mr Aludiba, who is currently standing trial for stealing and causing financial loss to the Republic, was granted leave by the trial High Court to travel to the UK for a few days. "

"It was, however, Mr Aludiba’s attempt to use false means to empty his frozen bank account with Republic Bank on Thursday which occasioned tonight’s arrest," he added.

However, in a statement issued by Godfred Dame, he insisted that there was no valid court order freezing Abdul-Wahab’s bank accounts at the time of the incident.

The lawyers stated that the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Achibonga, a Court of Appeal judge sitting as an additional High Court judge, on June 29 permitted Abdul-Wahab to travel to the United Kingdom from July 4 to July 12 for a medical appointment with his optician.

The court granted Abdul-Wahab's application after hearing submissions from both the defence and the prosecution, including the Deputy Attorney-General.

Godfred Dame added that the Judge's order was followed by other judicial precedent allowing persons standing trial to travel for medical and other legitimate reasons.

Dame argued that several high-profile accused persons, including Dr. Stephen Opuni, Seidu Agongo, Alhaji Collins Dauda, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Dr Kwabena Duffuor, had previously been granted similar travel permissions while facing criminal proceedings.

The lawyers further rejected allegations that Abdul-Wahab attempted to withdraw funds from a frozen Republic Bank account before leaving the country.

“We challenge him to produce evidence of a withdrawal of any sum by our client from any of his bank accounts since the date of the court order,” the statement said.

The legal team described the airport arrest as a “blatant and wilful violation” of a High Court order.

Read the full Facebook statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh