Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Hints at Imminent Arrest of NPP MP
Politics

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Hints at Imminent Arrest of NPP MP

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • Kojo Oppong Nkrumah warned on Movement TV that an opposition legislator faces imminent arrest next week based on intelligence received by the NPP
  • The warning follows the arrest of NPP Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye by EOCO over a GH¢55 million YEA investigation
  • NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong condemned what he called arbitrary arrests and warned the ruling NDC that power is transient

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, has publicly claimed that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration is planning to arrest an opposition legislator as early as next week.

Speaking on Movement TV, the Ranking Member of the Economy and Development Committee said the NPP had received intelligence pointing to the planned detention.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, New Patriotic Party, NPP, Member of Parliament, Ofoase-Ayirebi, National Democratic Congress, NDC, plans to arrest, an opposition legislator
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah hints at an imminent arrest of an NPP MP by the government. Photo credit: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah/Facebook.
Source: Getty Images

In a report by GhanaWeb, Oppong Nkrumah framed the alleged plan as part of a deliberate campaign by the state to intimidate political opponents.

Read also

Dennis Miracles Aboagye breaks silence on EOCO arrest after meeting GH¢50m bail condition

"They have told us that next week they will arrest one of the NPP MPs. Write it down today and when it happens, we will talk about it next week," he said.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Arrest of Miracles Aboagye sparks warning

The remarks come in the wake of the high-profile detention of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the NPP's Director of Communications hopeful, who was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with a GH¢55 million Youth Employment Agency (YEA) investigation.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong responded to that arrest by accusing the government of conducting what he described as "capricious and arbitrary" detentions since assuming office on January 7, 2025.

He warned the ruling party against establishing a democratic precedent that could prove costly when political fortunes shift.

Frimpong's statement carried a pointed message for the NDC administration, reminding the party that political power is not permanent.

"Power is transient, and no condition is permanent," he cautioned, urging the government to reconsider the path it appeared to be taking.

The NPP has not named the MP it claims faces imminent arrest, and the NDC government had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

Read also

NPP supporters jubilate over Dennis Miracles Aboagye’s release from EOCO custody

NPP TikToker jailed one year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Circuit Court sentenced an NPP-affiliated TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison on July 16, 2026.

Alhassan pleaded guilty to offensive conduct and publication of false news against President John Dramani Mahama.

She had shared videos claiming, without evidence, that Mahama buried 32 cows as part of rituals to win the 2024 elections.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Parliament of GhanaNational Democratic Congress - NDCNPP - New Patriotic Party
Hot:
Prince elisha osei kofi Will sonbuchner Us releases list food Jessica tarlov Indigo white