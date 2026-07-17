Kojo Oppong Nkrumah warned on Movement TV that an opposition legislator faces imminent arrest next week based on intelligence received by the NPP

The warning follows the arrest of NPP Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye by EOCO over a GH¢55 million YEA investigation

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong condemned what he called arbitrary arrests and warned the ruling NDC that power is transient

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Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, has publicly claimed that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration is planning to arrest an opposition legislator as early as next week.

Speaking on Movement TV, the Ranking Member of the Economy and Development Committee said the NPP had received intelligence pointing to the planned detention.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah hints at an imminent arrest of an NPP MP by the government. Photo credit: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

In a report by GhanaWeb, Oppong Nkrumah framed the alleged plan as part of a deliberate campaign by the state to intimidate political opponents.

"They have told us that next week they will arrest one of the NPP MPs. Write it down today and when it happens, we will talk about it next week," he said.

Arrest of Miracles Aboagye sparks warning

The remarks come in the wake of the high-profile detention of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the NPP's Director of Communications hopeful, who was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with a GH¢55 million Youth Employment Agency (YEA) investigation.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong responded to that arrest by accusing the government of conducting what he described as "capricious and arbitrary" detentions since assuming office on January 7, 2025.

He warned the ruling party against establishing a democratic precedent that could prove costly when political fortunes shift.

Frimpong's statement carried a pointed message for the NDC administration, reminding the party that political power is not permanent.

"Power is transient, and no condition is permanent," he cautioned, urging the government to reconsider the path it appeared to be taking.

The NPP has not named the MP it claims faces imminent arrest, and the NDC government had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

NPP TikToker jailed one year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Circuit Court sentenced an NPP-affiliated TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison on July 16, 2026.

Alhassan pleaded guilty to offensive conduct and publication of false news against President John Dramani Mahama.

She had shared videos claiming, without evidence, that Mahama buried 32 cows as part of rituals to win the 2024 elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh