Kojo Oppong Nkrumah: All about the Ghanaian politician and lawyer

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is a remarkable figure in Ghana who has made substantial contributions to his country's governance, legal, and media sectors. He currently serves as the Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency and the Minister for Information. Delve into his life and learn more about him.

Ghanaian politics has seen the rise of many notable figures. Among them is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a renowned politician, lawyer, and journalist with exceptional talent. His rise from the ranks of legal practice to the forefront of Ghanaian politics demonstrates his dedication to public service. Before joining politics, Kojo was a journalist.

Full name Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah Gender Male Date of birth 5 April 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Koforidua, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Education University of Cape Coast, University of Ghana Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Kwame Oppong Nkrumah Mother Madam Felicia Oppong Nkrumah Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Akua Oppong Nkrumah Children 3 Occupation Politician, lawyer Net worth $5 million Instagram @kojo.nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's biography

The politician was born on 5 April 1982 in Koforidua, Ghana. His father is Kwame Oppong Nkrumah, a former banker, and his mother is Madam Felicia Oppong Nkrumah, a retired teacher.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's educational background

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah began his education at Pentecost School in Koforidua. He then enrolled at St. Bernadette School in Accra and finished his Senior High education at Pope John Senior High School in Koforidua.

He proceeded to the University of Cape Coast, earning a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting. He then attended the University of Ghana Business School, receiving an Executive MBA in Marketing.

Kojo then developed an interest in law, enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Faculty of Law, and obtained a Bachelor of Law degree. After two years of studies, he was admitted to the Supreme Court of Ghana as a Barrister and Solicitor.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's career

Kojo began his career in 2006 as a Treasury Analyst at British American Tobacco. He later moved to Joy FM as a Broadcast Journalist, presenting the Super Morning Show. He left broadcasting in 2014 to launch West Brownstone Capital, an investing firm. By 2016, Kojo was a lawyer with Kulendi, Attafuah, and Amponsah.

What is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's net worth?

The Ghanaian politician has an alleged net worth of $5 million as of 2023. He has accumulated wealth from his corporate, legal, and political careers.

Is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah married?

The MP is married to his beautiful wife, Akua Oppong Nkrumah. The couple is blessed with three children: two sons and a daughter.

Where is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah now?

In 2015, the politician ran and won the NPP parliamentary primaries for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency in Ghana's Eastern Region. During the 2016 Ghanaian general elections, he won this parliamentary seat.

He is presently the Minister of Information and the Cabinet's Economic Spokesperson. In addition, he is a member of Ghana's 7th Parliament's Finance and Constitutional committees.

FAQs

Who is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah? He is a Ghanaian politician and lawyer. He is the MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency in Ghana's Eastern Region and the Minister for Communication. What is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's age? He is 41 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 April 1982. For how long has Kojo been serving as an MP? He has been serving as an MP since 2017, making it around six years as of 2023. When was Hon. Oppong Nkrumah appointed Minister for Information? He was appointed as the minister of the docket in 2017. Who is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife? His wife is Akua Oppong Nkrumah. How many children does Kojo have? He is a father of three: Two boys and a girl.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah exemplifies the qualities of a modern Ghanaian politician—educated, articulate, and committed to the well-being of his fellow citizens. His journey from the halls of law and academia to the chambers of Ghana's Parliament demonstrates his extraordinary dedication to public service.

