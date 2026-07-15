EOCO arrested Dennis Aboagye at Accra International Airport on July 12, one day after he declared his bid for NPP National Communications Director

Authorities held Aboagye alongside former IMCCoD accountant Gerald Appiah over alleged financial irregularities worth approximately GH¢55 million

Aboagye was released on July 14 after meeting GH¢50 million bail conditions and denied any discussion of the GH¢55 million figure with EOCO

Dennis Edward Aboagye, a senior aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been released from detention following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

EOCO officers picked up Aboagye at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026, just one day after he publicly announced his candidacy for the NPP's National Communications Director role.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye breaks his silence on EOCO arrest after neeting the GH¢50m bail condition. Photo credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He was held in connection with alleged financial and procurement irregularities estimated at approximately GH¢55 million, involving his former role as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

A second suspect, Gerald Appiah, a former accountant at the same institution, had been arrested earlier as part of the same investigation.

Dennis Miracle Aboagye was released on the night of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, having satisfied bail conditions set at GH¢50 million.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye unfazed by arrest

In his Facebook post following his release, Aboagye dismissed the circumstances of his detention as an attempt at intimidation and denied that investigators raised the GH¢55 million figure with him at any point during questioning.

"For the records: There was no discussion of any GH¢55 million cedis with me by EOCO. None!!!" he wrote.

He thanked supporters who protested during his time in custody, stating that news of those demonstrations reached him while he was detained and sustained his resolve.

Aboagye also expressed gratitude to his legal team and party leadership for standing by him throughout the ordeal.

"Let me be clear: if the intention was to break me, it has failed. If the intention was to scare me, it has failed spectacularly. I will lead New Patriotic Party's communications Directorate to command the narrative, and no cell, no false story, no intimidation will change that," he wrote.

Aboagye closed his statement with a pledge to continue his campaign, framing the episode as a moment that had strengthened rather than deterred him.

Read Dennis' full statement on Facebook below:

NPP supporters jubilate over Aboagye’s release

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) celebrated outside the EOCO headquarters in Accra following the release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye on July 14.

Footage captured the moment Aboagye, dressed in a white shirt, was escorted to a waiting vehicle while NPP loyalists who had camped outside the EOCO premises since the morning cheered his exit.

Source: YEN.com.gh