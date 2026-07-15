NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye walked free from EOCO custody after satisfying GH¢50 million bail conditions

Aboagye spent three days in detention following his arrest at Accra International Airport over alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 million

EOCO confirmed investigations into the alleged financial and procurement irregularities remain ongoing despite his release

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NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye has been released from custody after meeting his GH¢50 million bail conditions, with supporters gathered outside the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters in Accra breaking into celebration on July 14, 2026.

Aboagye, who serves as spokesperson for former NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had been held for three days following his arrest at Accra International Airport.

NPP Supporters jubilate over Dennis Miracles Aboagye’s release from EOCO custody. Photo credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Authorities linked the detention to an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of approximately GH¢55 million during his time as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation.

Aboagye walks free amid cheering NPP supporters

Footage captured the moment Aboagye, dressed in a white shirt, was escorted to a waiting vehicle while NPP loyalists who had camped outside the EOCO premises since the morning cheered his exit.

The scenes reflected the high level of interest the case had generated within party circles, with NPP supporters seen in a video shared by The 1957 News jubilating over Aboagye’s release from EOCO custody.

His legal team had previously raised objections to the bail conditions, describing them as unduly harsh. The terms were nonetheless fulfilled under arrangements that have not been made public.

Despite Dennis Miracles Aboagye's release, EOCO confirmed that the matter is far from closed.

The office indicated that its investigation into alleged financial and procurement irregularities connected to Aboagye's tenure remains active, meaning he could face further scrutiny as the probe progresses.

Watch the video on Facebook below:

EOCO explains why Miracles Aboagye was arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO arrested Dennis Aboagye and Gerald Appiah on over alleged financial irregularities.

A forensic audit covering August 2022 to February 2025 uncovered suspected misappropriation, theft and money laundering involving about GH¢55 million.

Aboagye was intercepted at Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night, July 11, 2026, after EOCO placed him on a Stop Order following significant new findings.

Source: YEN.com.gh